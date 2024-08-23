Gillian Turner is pregnant! The Fox News personality announced live on-air during The Five chat show on Wednesday, Aug. 7 that she is expecting her second child, a baby boy, with husband Alex Turner. The little one will join the couple's oldest, daughter Coco Rose Kramer, 3.

Sharing the news with viewers, Turner revealed that her bundle of joy is set to arrive this December. She celebrated the news on social media shortly after making the on-air announcement when she took to X (formerly Twitter) to quote a celebratory post, writing, "It's true!! Baby boy coming December 2024."

The pregnancy announcement sparked congratulatory posts from Turner's colleagues, with Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe writing, "Congratulations, my friend!!! I am so happy for you guys!!!" Fox News' Remy Numa, the network's lead political affairs specialist, wrote, "Congrats, Gillian! Thrilled for you." Meghan McCain added, "Awwww congratulations!!!!!"

Baby boy Turner will be the second child for Turner and her husband, an entrepreneur. The couple welcomed their daughter Coco Rose Kramer on July 17, 2021, Turner announcing her birth at the time by writing, "Baby Coco made her debut 7.17.21 & we've never been happier in our entire lives! 6lbs & 13oz of love. Her full name is Lucia Rose Kramer." She previously told Fox News during a "short questions" roundup with Dana Perino that "the most adventurous thing" she's ever done was "getting married to my husband and creating our family."

Turner joined Fox News in 2014 as a contributor and was promoted to correspondent in 2018, Turner covering everything from stories including the indictment of former President Donald Trump and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In 2023, she was promoted to anchor and state department and foreign policy correspondent. Turner has also served as a substitute anchor on Fox News Sunday, Special Report, America's Newsroom, and America Reports.

Prior to joining Fox News, per her online bio, Turner graduated with a Master's degree in African security studies from the University of Cape Town, South Africa and graduated cum laude from Columbia University with a B.A. in comparative politics. She previously served as vice president of Jones Group International and worked with former National Security Adviser Jim Jones and also worked for the White House National Security Council during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations.