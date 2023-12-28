Meghan McCain Calls Former 'The View' Co-Hosts 'Crazy Old People'

Meghan McCain is sick of her former co-hosts bringing her name up on The View. The daughter of late Senator John McCain, who was a co-host on the ABC talk show from 2017 to 2021, slammed the panel of her former workplace as "crazy old people" during Wednesday's episode of the Your Welcome podcast.

"The thing about The View is that I didn't know when I signed my contract with ABC that this is forever, that, for the rest of my life, I'm going to be bullied, yelled at, abused, and brought up for years," McCain, 39, said on the podcast. "I haven't been on that show in years. And I'm just trying to live my life." She continued that she had no idea she would "have to deal with these crazy old people just yelling about me all of the time" when she initially signed on.

"I go whole swaths of time without thinking about them – whole months without thinking about the show or anything," she continued. "And apparently, I'm just on their minds every day. And it's pathetic." McCain was clearly referencing the Dec. 14 episode of The View, in which Ana Navarro seems to have made a comment about her political family during a discussion about President Joe Biden's son Hunter's decision not to comply with a subpoena to testify in a private hearing.

"Look, did Hunter Biden influence-peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington," Navarro said during the discussion. "People sitting at this table did it!" As the panel looked at one another, Navarro clarified the person she was referring to wasn't sitting at the table "currently," which McCain took as a reference to her.

"I don't understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after the segment aired. "It has been years – move on, I have." She continued, "Not all politicians' children are the same – and I am no Hunter Biden. All accusations are absurd, defamatory and slanderous. I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning."

McCain also said on Wednesday's podcast that the show is a "disorganized place" populated by people who aren't "that smart," revealing that their "Hot Topics" are provided the night before the show and agreed upon by the majority of the panel. "So obviously anything that makes Democrats look bad is never chosen," she said. "I had to go in every morning being like, 'Hey, whatever news story that makes Biden look bad is the number one news story of the day,' and there would be a fight over whether or not it should even be aired because the hosts didn't agree on it. And that was always a battle every day. And there were some news stories that they just wouldn't cover because it made people look bad. It's under ABC News and I don't think that's totally ethical."