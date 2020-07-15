Donald Trump Trolls Critics by Posing With Goya Products in the Oval Office

✖

President Donald Trump is playing into the support he received from Robert Unanue, the CEO of Goya Foods, after Unanue complemented the leader for all of his work. Trump shared an image on Wednesday as he sat at his White House desk in front of a handful of Goya brand products.

He wasn’t the only Trump to show support for the brand, either. His daughter, Ivanka Trump, put out a tweet on Tuesday that showed her holding one their products, writing, “If it’s Goya, it has to be good.” Her and her father’s actions come after Unanue said that America is “truly blessed” to have someone in charge like Trump. He noted that, “We have an incredible builder, and we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president.”

After all of this back-and-forth showering of complements between the Trumps and Goya, many across the country voiced their frustrations amid everything that is going on in the country, namely the response to the coronavirus and the black lives matter movement. Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning that despite the proposed boycotts of Goya Foods, the company is doing fine and that “people are buying like crazy.”

While innocent as it may seem, Ivanka’s decision to promote a product may have actually violated federal guidelines. The United States Office of Government Ethics notes that endorsements can not be made by executive branch employees. White House spokeswoman Carolina Hurley backed Ivanka in a statement released, saying that “Ivanka is proud of this strong, Hispanic-owned business with deep roots in the US and has every right to express her personal support.” Some, though, aren’t buying that what Ivanka did was not a violation. CNN interviewed former director of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub, about the situation, to which he said that her message was, indeed, a violation. He said it’s going to be hard for Ivanka to claim her post was nothing more than a personal ring of support considering all that has transpired between her family and the company.

While all of this talk of Goya has gone on, the country has found itself fighting a battle against rising cases of the coronavirus. The United States surpassed 67,400 cases on Tuesday, breaking yet another record for most in a day. Florida and California have each set their own records within the past few days.