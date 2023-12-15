Meghan McCain Threatens 'The View' With 'Lawyers' Over Ana Navarro's Comments

Meghan McCain doesn't find The View co-host Ana Navarro's shade amusing. In a recent episode of the ABC daytime talk show, Navarro said that a former co-host used her famous last name for influence. Navarro didn't name anyone, but The View fans know Meghan is the daughter of the late Senator John McCain. She's now consulting her lawyers over Navarro's subtle remarks. Navarro made the jab when the hosts were discussing Hunter Biden and the impeachment investigation into current President, Joe Biden. "Joe Biden's crime is being Hunter Biden's father," Navarro said. "Look, did Hunter Biden influence peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington — people sitting at this table did it." When the other co-hosts chimed in and were visibly shocked, Navarro said, "I'm not talking about currently." The others then noted they wanted to clear their names.

Meghan, known to use social media to further express herself, took to X, formerly Twitter, to shoot back. "I don't understand why my former colleagues @The View @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis," she tweeted. "It has been years – move on, I have. I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American – I would never and have never 'influenced peddled' in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries. Not all politicians children are the same – and I am no Hunter Biden. All accusations are absurd, defamatory and slanderous. I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning."

In a later tweet, she wrote: "@TheView is an @ABC News program. I do not take it lightly when any news program suggests I engage in criminal behavior, especially as a former employee of ABC News."

McCain quit the show in 2021 after a tense on-camera showdown with Joy Behar. She later expressed that after returning from her maternity leave, she felt she was treated poorly. At the time of her exit, McCain was a new mom and said the reason for her departure was to spend time with her daughter and husband full time in Washington, D.C.