'The View': Joy Behar Tells Guest Matt Rogers to 'Shut Up' After He Tells Story About Her

Joy Behar would prefer that her travel style, or rather her questionable airplane behavior, be kept secret. During Wednesday's episode of The View, the long-time co-host playfully scolded comedian Matt Rogers, telling him to "shut up," when he revealed that he saw Behar take off her shoes on a flight home from the Bahamas.

The hilarious on-air shutdown occurred as Rogers stopped by the Hot Topics table to recount his run-in with The View ladies on a plane in 2022. After co-host Sunny Hostin mentioned that Rogers and his Las Culturistas podcast partner Bowen Yang were on the same flight out of the Bahamas as them following The View's filming of their annual summer destination episodes, Rogers went on to disclose some info Behar clearly would have preferred been kept quiet.

"That was really fun. I will say, Bowen and I were sitting in the second row of the plane, you guys were in the first row, you were barefoot on that plane," Rogers said as he turned to Behar, who chided, "shut up." She went on to scold, "don't tell people that," before telling viewers that she "wasn't walking around" barefoot.

Rogers' confession seemingly left co-host Sara Haines in shock. As the camera cut to her, Haines was seen with her mouth open in disbelief, though she didn't comment. Hostin, meanwhile, corroborated Rogers' claim, sharing, "I was seated next to her and you did take your shoes off," prompting Behar to fire back, "So what?"

Rogers, however, made it clear that he was not bothered by the barefoot Behar. In fact, he told The View co-host he "respected" her "power move," but Behar declared, "I object to this court of inquiry right now." Although Hostin encouraged the discussion to "move on" from the topic, moderator Whoopi Goldberg chimed in with some comedic relief, joking, "This is why I don't hang out with them," prompting the audience to erupt into laughter.

Over the past year, Behar's feet have seemingly taken center stage. Just last month, Behar and Mario Lopez placed their feet on top of the discussion table and touched soles (shoes on) as Lopez showed off his kicks. Prior to that, in September, Matthew McConaughey gave Behar a foot massage live on the air, a callback to the March 10, 2006, broadcast of the series, in which the Oscar-winning actor rubbed Behar's feet while they rested on the lap of former cohost Elisabeth Hasselbeck, a moment Behar called a "highlight" of her life. Meanwhile, back in February 2022, Behar boasted about her feet during a discussion about taking shoes off at home, Behar telling her co-hosts, "not everybody has gorgeous feet like I have" as she placed her bare foot onto the table. Hostin went on to reveal that Behar even has her own page on WikiFeet.