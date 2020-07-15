Ivanka Trump's Tweet Promoting Can of Goya Beans Sparks Major Backlash
Ivanka Trump has waded into controversy after she picked a side amid the "Boycott Goya" trend sparked in response to CEO Robert Unanue's praise of President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, seemingly in response to the ongoing conversation surrounding Goya, Trump tweeted a photo of herself posing with a can of Goya beans, captioning it with the brand's slogan, "If it's Goya, it has to be good," in both English and in Spanish.
If it’s Goya, it has to be good.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020
Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z
Her post came just days after Unanue joined the president during a press conference in the Rose Garden. During his remarks, Unanue said that the U.S. was "truly blessed… to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder." He added that the country has "an incredible builder, and we pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow." His comments sparked a boycott of Goya products, with the terms "Boycott Goya" and "Goyaway" trending.
Trump's Tuesday night photo amid the controversy immediately sparked backlash. As many pointed out, as a formally employed adviser to the president, she could violate the government’s ethics rule, which prohibits those in public office from endorsing products. Others simply believed that Trump was on the wrong side of the debate. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to the image.
This one's got everything: the Trump family, using official office to promote a private business, rewarding political allies with business help from the White House. So much corruption in one post, and likely a violation of ethics rules.https://t.co/4mUoxeEA1I— Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder) July 15, 2020
Anyway, @realDonaldTrump & @IvankaTrump have now defended canned beans, but they have no interest in defending US soldiers from Russian bounties.— *you're (@RKJ65) July 15, 2020
“Oh, don’t mind me! I’m just helping out Daddy and the CEO of Goya after he was trashed for supporting my conman father! I want to show the ‘latinos’ that we really care about them, which showing this can of BEANS just proves!”— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 15, 2020
I thought this was a joke. The WH has turned into The wheel of Fortune and she is Vanna White. Guess that makes sense since her father is taking advice from Chuck Woollery. This whole administration is an embarrassment and they don’t care what laws they break. Nov 3rd!!!!!— Debbie Gray (@debbiebraungray) July 15, 2020
Why is a senior White House official endorsing a food product?— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 15, 2020
When a can of beans is worth more than an unaccompanied minor's life, your priorities are pretty fucked up. pic.twitter.com/zrY6mte55O— #ElevenThree (@skrealestate) July 15, 2020
A serious question. Every incoming WH official gets an extensive ethics briefing on this rule. Did Ivanka Trump skip it, forget it or ignore it? https://t.co/8aK2rAJQXz— Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) July 15, 2020
Thank you to @ivankatrump for providing me with a picture/anecdote to use in my anti-corruption class this fall to demonstrate a flagrant violation of federal ethics laws. https://t.co/YMjGjygRwG— Jessica Tillipman (@JTillipman) July 15, 2020
Ivanka is advertising beans.
Trump used the Rose Garden to campaign yesterday.
And now the CDC has to report COVID rates to the Trump regime, not the public.
Can we get some damn oversight please??
Hello? Anyone? pic.twitter.com/ipByPLNYbZ— Ms. Imani Is #MaskedUp (@ImaniKushan) July 15, 2020
83% of American Hispanics disapprove of your father. The Goya CEO had to fawn all over him, saying how "blessed" we are to have such a great leader. It was a stupid business move and now their will be economic consequences. No more Goya for my household.— CathyO (@cathyob1) July 15, 2020
Um you just broke the law Senior Advisor to the President. Not like you care or anything— John Jingleheimersch (@jjingleheimer99) July 15, 2020
Dear @US_OSC
I think you might have a hatch act violation here
Signed— File411 (@File411) July 15, 2020
An annoyed tax payer
You do know you just violated the law, don't you? And that the statute of limitations just started running today? And the next president will be in office in less than a year? And that if it's not your dad, real prosecutors will enforce the law and fine you?— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 15, 2020
5 CFR § 2635.702(c)
Ladies and gentleman, a message from a senior White House advisor at one of the most tragic moments in America history.
I dont think I have seen anything since this nightmare began that more thoroughly underscores how unfit this entire Administration is to serve.— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 15, 2020