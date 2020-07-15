Ivanka Trump's Tweet Promoting Can of Goya Beans Sparks Major Backlash

Ivanka Trump has waded into controversy after she picked a side amid the "Boycott Goya" trend sparked in response to CEO Robert Unanue's praise of President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, seemingly in response to the ongoing conversation surrounding Goya, Trump tweeted a photo of herself posing with a can of Goya beans, captioning it with the brand's slogan, "If it's Goya, it has to be good," in both English and in Spanish.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

Her post came just days after Unanue joined the president during a press conference in the Rose Garden. During his remarks, Unanue said that the U.S. was "truly blessed… to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder." He added that the country has "an incredible builder, and we pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow." His comments sparked a boycott of Goya products, with the terms "Boycott Goya" and "Goyaway" trending.

Trump's Tuesday night photo amid the controversy immediately sparked backlash. As many pointed out, as a formally employed adviser to the president, she could violate the government’s ethics rule, which prohibits those in public office from endorsing products. Others simply believed that Trump was on the wrong side of the debate. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to the image.