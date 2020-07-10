Many Call for Boycott of Goya Foods After CEO Praises Donald Trump
A growing number of people are calling for a boycott of Goya Foods after CEO Robert Unanue praised President Donald Trump's leadership. The backlash was prompted following Unanue's visit to the White House on Thursday, where he joined a number of other Hispanic supporters as the president signed an expansion of the "Hispanic Prosperity Initiative." According to CBS News, the executive order is meant to "improve access by Hispanic Americans to educational and economic opportunities."
Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue: "We're all truly blessed... to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder." pic.twitter.com/2VdG4qAnpK— The Hill (@thehill) July 9, 2020
During his visit, Unanue said that the country was "truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder." Speaking in the Rose Garden, the Goya Foods CEO went on to state that Trump "came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper." He added that the United States has "an incredible builder, and we pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow."
Not long after he concluded his remarks, Unanue's "truly blessed" comment circulated across social media, many people slamming him for supporting a president who has a history of controversial remarks and stances, including claiming that many Mexicans immigrating to the United States were criminals and rapists. Soon, "Boycott Goya Foods" and "Goyaway" trended on Twitter as people called for a boycott against the brand, which touts itself as the "largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States." Keep scrolling to see how customers are reacting to Unaneu's comments.
FUUUUUUUCK. A shame. Don’t care how good the beans taste though. Bye bye. https://t.co/xV7U0UO8CY— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 10, 2020
prevnext
Me accepting that I can no longer support Goya or their adobo and sofrito pic.twitter.com/fzm2gkwTgu— SortaRican (@juliannamirra) July 9, 2020
People are saying that Latinos who are not on Twitter won’t care about Goya supporting Trump. You best believe I’m texting everyone I know. I’ll put the memo in a religious Facebook chain post if need be so my tias can see it.— Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) July 9, 2020
prevnext
Time to find another brand for my seasoning! And it's sad because I really like Goya's Adobo.
But I won't be giving my money to this Trump supporting enterprise. Absolutely not. Basura. https://t.co/cBTSdPE0Ba— 😷Derrick Clifton (@DerrickClifton) July 9, 2020
Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling “how to make your own Adobo” https://t.co/YOScAcyAnC— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020
prevnext
Brown babies are locked up in trump prisons. GOYA Food CEO decides to publicly kiss trumps butt. Cancel Culture, do your thing. #BoycottGoyaFoods https://t.co/809KTtuxCJ— Ethos Wear Apparel (@EthosWear) July 9, 2020
The nice thing about a free society is that you're FREE to boycott the shit out of companies like Goya that support racist, sociopathic criminal assholes like trump.
Don't like it, don't buy it.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 10, 2020
Don't shop at places that sell it.#Goyaway
prevnext
Since we gotta abandon GOYA products, can we get a thread going of black owned seasonings, canned goods, drinks & sauces? I’ll start 1st! My stepdad makes his own all purpose seasoning called “Momma’s Own.” It tastes good w/ everything! #Goyaway #goyaalternatives #goyafoods pic.twitter.com/9bazOJeuzn— K A M O S H U N 🎶🔉 (@itskamimichelle) July 10, 2020
Done with Goya. #BoycottGoyaFoods #BoycottGoya pic.twitter.com/y3JtzIwVKX— Muckraker Monster 👹👺👹👺 (@MuckrakeMonster) July 10, 2020
prevnext
Your CEO ruined the great reputation of the company yesterday. He supports a man that is placing children in cages, deporting immigrants, is a racist etc. Your CEO needs to resign now or #BoycottGoyaFoods will destroy your company!— Chuck (@cjg917) July 10, 2020
prevnext
How can a POC who sells seasoning support such an unseasoned President? #Adobo #Goyaway pic.twitter.com/GYkBf2Mwtl— The Ghost of Catcher Freeman (@TheJoaninJonin) July 9, 2020
prev
I am a Puerto Rican born and raised in Phila & Puerto Rico am will not buy another product #goyaway https://t.co/DWFfu7JKeV— ray rosario (@rayros2boys) July 10, 2020