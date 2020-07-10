Many Call for Boycott of Goya Foods After CEO Praises Donald Trump

A growing number of people are calling for a boycott of Goya Foods after CEO Robert Unanue praised President Donald Trump's leadership. The backlash was prompted following Unanue's visit to the White House on Thursday, where he joined a number of other Hispanic supporters as the president signed an expansion of the "Hispanic Prosperity Initiative." According to CBS News, the executive order is meant to "improve access by Hispanic Americans to educational and economic opportunities."

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue: "We're all truly blessed... to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder." pic.twitter.com/2VdG4qAnpK — The Hill (@thehill) July 9, 2020

During his visit, Unanue said that the country was "truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder." Speaking in the Rose Garden, the Goya Foods CEO went on to state that Trump "came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper." He added that the United States has "an incredible builder, and we pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow."

Not long after he concluded his remarks, Unanue's "truly blessed" comment circulated across social media, many people slamming him for supporting a president who has a history of controversial remarks and stances, including claiming that many Mexicans immigrating to the United States were criminals and rapists. Soon, "Boycott Goya Foods" and "Goyaway" trended on Twitter as people called for a boycott against the brand, which touts itself as the "largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States." Keep scrolling to see how customers are reacting to Unaneu's comments.