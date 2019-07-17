‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Sparks Exit Rumors Following Latest Comments

For the second time this month, The View fans are freaking out that one of the show’s cast members may be leaving ahead of the new season this fall. Earlier this month, a producer for the show assured viewers Meghan McCain wasn’t going anywhere; this time around, Whoopi Goldberg is at the center of the whirlwind.

After the 63-year-old actress told The New York Times Magazine that The View wasn’t “enough” for her creatively, fans started to wonder if her time on the show was up.

“It’s not,” she told the publication when asked if her job was “enough” for her. “Ten years is a long time, and now I’m starting to do other stuff.”

The Sister Act star is currently involved in the new size-inclusive fashion line Dugbee, selling and promoting medical cannabis products and writing a new book.

“In a way, I am playing a role. These are not conversations that I’m having with my fiends. If they were, we’d be doing it differently. My friends and I can talk about things in depth in a different way than you can on television,” she said.

But back when viewers thought McCain might be on the outs, an ABC spokesperson assured fans that all the cast members would be back in the fall. “The co-hosts and The View have had an incredible season, and we expect them all back for an epic year ahead,” the spokesperson told multiple outlets.

An article from The Daily Beast ignited gossip that McCain was walking away from the show, with a source telling the publication that the conservative host was feeling “emotionally drained, angry and isolated” and “like a caged animal” when showing up to work.

“It’s getting to the point where it’s not worth the emotional toll every week,” the source said. “If she doesn’t stay at The View, she will find other work.”

The View‘s senior executive producer, Hilary Estey McLoughlin, told the Daily Beast that “We’re happy to have Meghan there. I think she does want to be there. I think she wants to be on the show. She realizes it’s a very good platform for her and we love having her there. I feel like she will come back.”

McCain, who is one of the show’s two conservative voices alongside former Fox News personality, Abby Huntsman, frequently makes headlines for her differences of opinions with co-hosts like Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin.

But despite all the hearsay, it appears as if both McCain and Goldberg will be back for season 23 of The View, which will begin in September.