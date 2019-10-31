‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Terrifies With Pennywise Costume on Halloween Show

Sunny Hostin, co-host of The View, is hoping that viewers of the ABC talk show will float, too. On Thursday, Hostin generated plenty of scares when she transformed into Pennywise the Clown from It and It Chapter 2 for the talk show’s Stephen King-inspired Halloween celebrations.

First, she’s the demonic dancing clown from #ItMovie who dragged terrified audiences straight down the gutter — @Sunny Hostin is Pennywise! 🎈 #TheViewing pic.twitter.com/EejzHEIkd5 — The View (@TheView) October 31, 2019

“Hi, everyone,” the clip is narrated as footage from the films plays. “He’s the demonic dancing clown from It who dragged terrified audiences straight down the gutter. Sunny Hostin is Pennywise.”

The clip then cuts to Hostin, as Pennywise, hiding in a gutter. Dressed in the iconic garb of the demonic clown, including a red balloon, the clip takes viewers into the living space of Pennywise, with flashes of Hostin in costume before it zeroes in on a close up of her face.

The spot-on ensemble drew plenty of comments, with fans terrified by the eerie resemblance.

“I’m impressed! Great make up!!” one person commented.

“Great job to the team that put this together. You look horrifying!!” another wrote.

A third person chimed in with a more appropriate name, suggesting, “Sunnywise.”

Hostin’s co-hosts weren’t left out of the Halloween fun, though. Thursday’s Halloween episode saw Abby Huntsman transform into the ill-fate prom queen Carrie, Joy Behar and Meghan McCain teaming up to become the terrifying twosome better known as the Grady Sisters from The Shining, and Whoopi Goldberg channeling her inner feline as Church the cat from Pet Sematary.

Together, the co-hosts paid homage to King, the prolific horror author whose novels have continuously been adapted for the screen, by opening Thursday’s episode with a horror film of their own.

Drawing inspiration from a number of King’s novels, the short movie opens with Huntsman hopping into the vintage red car from King’s 1983 novel, Christine. Meanwhile, Cujo is brought into the mix when Huntsman, at the studio, is attacked by Behar’s puppy Bernie.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.