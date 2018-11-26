‘The View’ Host Joy Behar to Celebrate 20 Years on the Show Thursday

One of The View hosts will be celebrating 20 exciting years on the daytime talk show this Thursday — Joy Behar.

In a new promo for the upcoming episode, a number of Behar’s big moments form the series are shown, with the star joking that she was The View creator Barbra Walters’ “favorite.”

“She’s seen it, been there, and done that — and this week, we’re celebrating 20 years of [Joy Behar] on [The View]!” the show said in a caption on the promo clip.

Notably, Behar is the only remaining co-host from the original lineup, which also featured Walters, Meredith Vieira, attorney Star Jones and Debbie Matenopoulos.

The current View line-up consists of Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, attorney Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman.

While it has been two decades since the show first debuted and Behar was there at the beginning, she did step away in 2013 to pursue other ventures, but returned in 2015.

Regarding her choice to leave The View, Behar previously told Newsday, “16 years is a long time to be on a show.”

“I also had two of my own shows while I was on ‘The View.’ After you have your own show, it’s very hard to be on a panel following other people’s rules,” she added. “It was a tipping point for me. I was finished with that format. I didn’t want it anymore.”

Behar was also asked is she felt that her solo series The Joy Behar Show was prematurely canceled, to which she replied that didn’t even like to think about it.

“Please don’t remind me. I’m really disappointed in that. I don’t miss The View at all, but I do miss my own show,” she said at the time. “We had a lot of fun and we had great people come on. They won’t give me another show over there [HLN]. I’m complaining to everybody.”

The “no-nonsense” host also spoke out about her impression of the show during that era that she was away, saying that she felt it was “in flux constantly.”

“Ever since Meredith [Vieira] and Star [Jones] left, they’ve been changing the panel constantly. Their ratings were soft, so they wanted to get it going again and Rosie O’Donnell certainly brings in numbers. I think the network would like to see some fireworks. Let’s face it, all networks want the same thing — ratings,” she stated candidly.

Make sure to tune into The View this Thursday to check out Behar’s 20-year celebration.