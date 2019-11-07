‘The View’: Donald Trump Jr. and Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Clashed Behind-the-Scenes With Hosts

The View’s Thursday episode with guests Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle was reportedly very intense both on and off camera, with the pair allegedly clashing with the hosts behind-the-scenes. The Hollywood Reporter was in attendance at the show, and reported that during one commercial break an audience member heckled Whoopi Goldberg about a decade-old comment she made regarding controversial film director Roman Polanski, and Trump Jr. purportedly used the comment to try and attack Goldberg.

The couple’s presence apparently created such an uncomfortable environment that Meghan McCain couldn’t even look at them in the eyes as they came to take their seats on the panel.

Trump Jr. appearance on the show comes the same week his new book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.

“The booing is f—ing us up.” Go inside Donald Trump Jr.’s #TheView visit: https://t.co/dl1UrC1rHO — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 7, 2019

In another TV appearance earlier in the week, while promoting the book, Trump Jr. made a verbal jab at former presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

While speaking with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, Trump Jr. was asked who his favorite Democrat is. “Mitt Romney is my favorite Democrat. How about that?” he quipped. His joke is clear, considering that Romney is actually a Republican.

In Triggered…, Trump Jr. addresses a multitude of topics that relate to his family, and even reveals that he and his brother Eric used to play video games with music icon Michael Jackson, when they were kids.

Trump Jr. brought up the story while defending his father from accusations of racism, writing, “Oh, and by the way, given all the things my father has been called, particularly a ‘racist,’ it sure sounds odd that he’d let his son vacation with a black man or hang out with Michael Jackson, doesn’t it? If he’s a racist, he’s sure not very good at it.”

Additionally, Trump Jr. uses Triggered… to comment on how his family members have all been victims of intense criticism in the wake of his father becoming President of the United States,.

On one occasion, he brother Eric was harassed by a restaurant employee in a very unsanitary way. “As I was working on this book, my brother Eric walked into a bar in Chicago and a waitress there spat in his face. The Secret Service had to lead her outside before the confrontation could get worse,” he recalled.

Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, was released on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

