'The View' Criticized for Hugh Grant Interview Without Mention of Oscars Backlash

Hugh Grant stopped by The View on Thursday, where he joked about his infamous 1995 arrest with a sex worker and was gifted a bottle of moisturizer after his joke at the Oscars. Surprisingly, the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves actor was not asked about his uncomfortable red-carpet interview with Ashley Graham. During that interview, Grant clearly did not want to be there, but he was much more engaging on The View.

On Sunday, Graham asked Grant a few questions that he didn't seem excited about answering, like who was he wearing and what he was most excited about at the Oscars. Graham also asked him what he enjoyed most about Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but he only said he was in it for about three seconds. The interview caused a ruckus online, with some calling Grant rude and others enjoying his wit. "My mother always told me to kill 'em with kindness," Graham said in interviews after the Oscars.

The View co-hosts did not bring the interview up at all, which shocked viewers at home. "Awful you didn't bring up Ashley Graham smh," one person tweeted. "How could you not address the Ashley Graham interview with Hugh Grant? I'm guessing he said he didn't want to discuss it which unfortunately makes me feel he's as arrogant as I thought he might be," another wrote.

While that viral moment was not brought up on the show, Whoopi Goldberg and her co-hosts did talk about Grant's hilarious joke with his Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star Andie MacDowell. Grant joked that he looks like a "scrotum" because he doesn't use a good moisturizer. So Goldberg gave Grant the moisturizer he has always needed.

Grant's self-deprecating humor was on display later on when Sunny Hostin asked Grant why he often speaks out about the British tabloids invading celebrities' privacy. "Everyone thinks, 'Oh, well he's just bitter because he got arrested with a hooker in 1995,'" Grant said, causing the audience to laugh. "But actually it had nothing to do with that because that was never uncovered by tabloids. It was that the bloody police gave everyone the information. It was nothing to do with that."

The Notting Hill star believes newspaper publishers have a responsibility that comes with their power. "These big newspaper owners – largely non-tax-paying newspaper owners – are living above the law and invading the privacy of people whose kids are being killed in a road accident or whatever to get the sensational article," Grant explained, via Entertainment Tonight. "No one dares to take them on in Britain because they're so scared of them, especially the politicians. That's why politicians, really in my country, are chosen by the press... That's what my campaign is about."