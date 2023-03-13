Hugh Grant Wanted to Be Anywhere but This Oscars 2023 Interview

Hugh Grant is at the 95th Academy Awards as a presenter, but he didn't seem all that excited about it during his red-carpet interview with Ashley Graham Sunday afternoon. The actor's interview with the supermodel turned a little awkward when she couldn't seem to get Grant to give longer answers to her questions. In the end, Grant looked as if he wanted to be anywhere but standing next to Graham.

The hints that the interview was going off the rails came quickly. Graham asked Grant what he was most excited about when it came to the show. "It's fascinating. The whole of humanity is here," he said. "It's vanity fair." Graham appeared to think Grant was referring to the post-show Oscars party that Vanity Fair magazine hosts, but he may have really been referring to the William Makepeace Thackery novel.

Grant also refused to tell Graham which particular movie he was rooting for at the show. When she asked him who he was wearing, Grant quipped, "My suit." Then, Graham asked him how fun it was to make Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but Grant reminded her that he was only in it for about three seconds. (He has a cameo as Daniel Craig's onscreen partner.) The interview ended with Graham awkwardly telling Grant it was "nice to talk to you." He just said, "Yup," then looked back and forth to see who he could give the microphone away to.

Scroll on to see the jokes about Grant's red carpet interview.