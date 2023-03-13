Hugh Grant Wanted to Be Anywhere but This Oscars 2023 Interview
Hugh Grant is at the 95th Academy Awards as a presenter, but he didn't seem all that excited about it during his red-carpet interview with Ashley Graham Sunday afternoon. The actor's interview with the supermodel turned a little awkward when she couldn't seem to get Grant to give longer answers to her questions. In the end, Grant looked as if he wanted to be anywhere but standing next to Graham.
The hints that the interview was going off the rails came quickly. Graham asked Grant what he was most excited about when it came to the show. "It's fascinating. The whole of humanity is here," he said. "It's vanity fair." Graham appeared to think Grant was referring to the post-show Oscars party that Vanity Fair magazine hosts, but he may have really been referring to the William Makepeace Thackery novel.
Grant also refused to tell Graham which particular movie he was rooting for at the show. When she asked him who he was wearing, Grant quipped, "My suit." Then, Graham asked him how fun it was to make Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but Grant reminded her that he was only in it for about three seconds. (He has a cameo as Daniel Craig's onscreen partner.) The interview ended with Graham awkwardly telling Grant it was "nice to talk to you." He just said, "Yup," then looked back and forth to see who he could give the microphone away to.
Scroll on to see the jokes about Grant's red carpet interview.
'Hugh Grant wants no part of this'
prevnext
hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023
'The most dismissive interview I've ever seen'
prevnext
Hugh Grant just gave the most dismissive interview I’ve ever seen, it was amazing. I’m paraphrasing but: “I LOVED Glass Onion, didn’t you love being in that?” “Well I was in it for about three seconds.” “But you showed up and had fun!” “Yeah, not really.” pic.twitter.com/uMRrkNk1qQ— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) March 12, 2023
'The Oscar for the guy who totally doesn't want to be there goes to...'
prevnext
And the Oscar for the guy who totally doesn't want to be there goes to Hugh Grant. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Gq6Q3n1EEU— Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) March 12, 2023
'Ashley Graham was such a good sport'
prevnext
Ashley Graham was such a good sport putting up with Hugh Grant giving her the business— 🎃Ghost Maggie 🎃 (@maggieserota) March 12, 2023
'That was art'
prevnext
I’m going to need that Hugh Grant ABC interview clipped for me immediately. Please and thank you. That was art.— Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) March 12, 2023
'Worst Oscars interviews'
prev
Hugh Grant is the biggest D bag for this interview. Hugh, If you don't want to be there go home. Worst Oscars interviews ever. #Oscars #Oscars2023 #HughGrant pic.twitter.com/Yx7MWbav4q— Michael L (@Luevano1) March 12, 2023