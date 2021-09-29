‘The View’ COVID-19 Scare Draws Scrutiny From Kamala Harris’ Team

The View earned the ire of Vice President Kamala Harris this week after a COVID-19 fiasco on set just before her scheduled appearance. Harris was supposed to be a guest on The View on Friday, and the co-hosts were asked to take an extra PCR test beforehand to be sure she wouldn’t be infected. A series of miscommunications then left her staff suspicious of The View producers, according to a report by CNN Business.

Sources familiar with the situation at The View said that a representative for the show had “suggested” that all the co-hosts had received negative coronavirus test results the night before Harris’ appearance. However, on Friday morning there was an abrupt change of plans when Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were pulled off the set just moments before the interview began. The dramatic moment left everyone in shock – including Harris and her team, they say.

The anonymous insider said that the team behind The View has still not been forthcoming with Harris’ team about what happened and why they were led to believe the set was safe if it was not. Harris’ staff is reportedly “deeply concerned” about the incident. Executives at ABC are as well, including ABC News president Kim Goodwin, who was present and who is reportedly “irked and embarrassed.”

So far, ABC and the producers of The View have not responded to requests for comment on reports about Harris’ confusion. Meanwhile, Navarro and Hostin have both taken several tests since then, including PCR and rapid tests. All have come back negative, suggesting that the results that pulled them off the air on Friday morning were false positives. They were whisked off the set by executive producer Brian Teta, who said that he was acting quickly and only thinking about the safety of everyone involved. He added: “That led to some really awkward television that I’d like to have back if I could.”

Friday’s interview with Harris was delayed and abbreviated and ended up being conducted remotely. This reportedly limited the topics of conversation that both sides had planned on, which was the biggest disappointment for them. Hostin and Navarro were able to return to work on Monday with no issues. So far, there’s no word on whether Harris has had any subsequent COVID-19 tests. The View continues to air as normal on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.