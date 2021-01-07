'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain Lays Into Capitol Rioters: 'You Are Scum of the Earth'
The View co-host Meghan McCain recently laid into the Capitol rioters, calling the mob of Donald Trump supporters "scum of the earth." During Thursday's episode of the daytime talk show, McCain lashed out at the pro-Trump crowd who stormed the U.S. Capitol building in protest of the presidential election results. "This is one of the great national tragedies of my lifetime," McCain said of the tragic event. "This is one of America's darkest days."
The daughter of late Sen. John McCain went on to say that she is currently in Washington D.C., and has grown "despondent" watching the news coverage of the riot. McCain then referred to Trump as a "mad king," and called on Republican leaders to "invoke the 25th amendment" and remove Trump from office. As she grew more heated, McCain slammed the rioters for waving American flags during their assaults on the capitol, saying, "You are not patriots. You do not represent America. You are scum of the earth who are using and abusing and bastardizing all that I love and have grown up with, for your own sick agenda."
.@MeghanMcCain: “[Trump] is clearly a president who has turned into a mad king, and at this point, I’m calling on all Republicans and conservatives who still have clout—we have to invoke the 25th Amendment. We cannot withstand this. Our country cannot go on like this.” pic.twitter.com/2LxaUnS11l— The View (@TheView) January 7, 2021
McCain then laid blame to the insurrection directly at the feet of Trump, lambasting him for his refusal to "disavow" the attack. "He called them 'special,' and then said 'we love them,'" she added, referring to Trump's video message to the mob, wherein he called for them to end the chaos, but continued to perpetuate his unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him illegally. McCain's comments have had many people talking, with the conservative co-host seemingly finding a rare stance that many The View watchers share. However, others appear to feel that her frequent defense of the Trump administration complicates her position. Scroll down to see what they are saying on Twitter.
I can’t stand her but she put tears in my eyes too.— np69 (@nirvana6910) January 7, 2021
Megan has continually blamed both sides for this administration’s incompetence. Just the other day she was saying we shouldn’t use strong language regarding the trump administration.
Would it be to hard to say we were right about trump??— Hector of Texas (@HectorofTexas1) January 7, 2021
Even a broken clock is right twice a day.
Like Joy said, like MANY of us have been saying for 4 years..
WE SAW THIS COMING!
THIS is what happens when you push fear, hate, division, when you tell people to only believe what YOU say & all others are “fake news”. This is the GOP.— sharon m (@sminchicago) January 7, 2021
Megan’s outrage makes me sick. She pushes the “70 million people voted for trump” propaganda forever! She is part of the problem with her “ I am a proud conservative woman” Married to an extremist and now she’s apparently upset about the terrorist movement over running the govt?— Ursula Anderson (@goodbyetrumpy) January 7, 2021
It is amazing that it took yesterday's events for people to realize that 45 is a "mad king". Give me a break! Meghan and others should have listened to the rest of us on day one.— Ronni Garrett (@ronnirg) January 7, 2021
I liked what Meghan said today. I understand the “too little, too late” sentiment, but I still appreciated and agree with her comments. Also telling though, her husband tweeted out “I love this country” during the insurrection, seemingly in support of the attack on America. wtf?— sharry (@growdandelions) January 7, 2021
My father was a SeaBee who served in Vietnam .My family has a very long Military service history. What I saw yesterday Was Not Patriotism .It was Domestic terrorism in its purist form .25th Amendment NOW!— Karen m Cavalliere (@Wigglemom123) January 7, 2021
It’s too little too late for your anger @MeghanMcCain. Thanks for condemning. I hope you condemn escalating behavior in the future too. Yes, the 25th needed to be invoked about two years ago. Also, you need to condemn the senators and reps that agreed. Y’all knew it was coming.— Jess (@jessmarq) January 7, 2021
I was moved by your take on yesterday’s events and plea to remove Trump immediately.
I’ll be beyond disappointed if you all have Trump on as a guest in the future. @JoyVBehar @WhoopiGoldberg— Joe Steeler Fan ✨ (@JoeSteelerFan) January 7, 2021
We need to focus on the complete and total incompetence and breakdown of the capital security system anybody from anywhere knew this was going to happen and they were completely and totally unprepared it is absolutely inexcusable!— Allison Baker MA, LMFT (@AllisonBakerFit) January 7, 2021
Thank you Megan finally we agree on something. My heart is broken 💔. As an African American I especially hurt because had this been any group of color way more than four lives would have been lost. Remember this Summer when BLM was scheduled to March to the capital?— Crystal Pereida (@PereidaCrystal) January 7, 2021
For real, what about the rest of us that have been screaming for years now?— Diana (@momoverforty) January 7, 2021
A mad king, like Shakespeare's Lear and unlike him: not foolishly dividing his kingdom among perfidious daughters and sons-in-law, but holding on when his time has come to step aside. It is interesting for the American Republic that Trump is referred to as king. George III?— ReasonableDoctor (@ReasonableDr) January 7, 2021
Glad she changed her mind since earlier in the week saying fear of a coup was silly, tweeting a "this is war" gif, and wanting a Hawley/Gabbard 2024 presidential ticket.— Joe (@joesangweid) January 7, 2021