'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain Lays Into Capitol Rioters: 'You Are Scum of the Earth'

The View co-host Meghan McCain recently laid into the Capitol rioters, calling the mob of Donald Trump supporters "scum of the earth." During Thursday's episode of the daytime talk show, McCain lashed out at the pro-Trump crowd who stormed the U.S. Capitol building in protest of the presidential election results. "This is one of the great national tragedies of my lifetime," McCain said of the tragic event. "This is one of America's darkest days."

The daughter of late Sen. John McCain went on to say that she is currently in Washington D.C., and has grown "despondent" watching the news coverage of the riot. McCain then referred to Trump as a "mad king," and called on Republican leaders to "invoke the 25th amendment" and remove Trump from office. As she grew more heated, McCain slammed the rioters for waving American flags during their assaults on the capitol, saying, "You are not patriots. You do not represent America. You are scum of the earth who are using and abusing and bastardizing all that I love and have grown up with, for your own sick agenda."

.@MeghanMcCain: “[Trump] is clearly a president who has turned into a mad king, and at this point, I’m calling on all Republicans and conservatives who still have clout—we have to invoke the 25th Amendment. We cannot withstand this. Our country cannot go on like this.” pic.twitter.com/2LxaUnS11l — The View (@TheView) January 7, 2021

McCain then laid blame to the insurrection directly at the feet of Trump, lambasting him for his refusal to "disavow" the attack. "He called them 'special,' and then said 'we love them,'" she added, referring to Trump's video message to the mob, wherein he called for them to end the chaos, but continued to perpetuate his unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him illegally. McCain's comments have had many people talking, with the conservative co-host seemingly finding a rare stance that many The View watchers share. However, others appear to feel that her frequent defense of the Trump administration complicates her position. Scroll down to see what they are saying on Twitter.