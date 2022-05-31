'The View' Taking Its Show on the Road to Broadcast From Tropical Destination

✖

The View is going on vacation, but the co-hosts will still have to report to work. Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines will host a week of shows from The Bahamas to celebrate the show reaching 25 seasons. The View's much-deserved vacation will kick off on June 27.

"This show has been on the air for 25 seasons and we are long, long, long overdue for a vacation," Goldberg said. "So The View is heading to the Bahamas!" There was a blast of confetti on the stage, followed by a steel drum performance and tropical drinks for the stars.

IT'S TIME FOR HOT TROPICS! 🌴 To celebrate 25 seasons of #TheView, we’re thrilled to announce we’re going on a vacation to the Bahamas! For the week of June 27, we’ll be broadcasting from our sponsor @BahaMarResorts in beautiful Nassau! pic.twitter.com/cYDUHfsiuf — The View (@TheView) May 31, 2022

The Bahamas episodes will be broadcast from the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, which happens to be one of the show's sponsors. Goldberg teased "great guests and musical performances, and, of course, the hottest topics you can imagine." Fans can already request tickets from the link The View team tweeted on Tuesday.

One of the hot topics The View cast discussed on Tuesday was gun control in light of the May 24 school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style rifle, killing 19 students and two teachers. The shooting happened just 10 days after 10 people were shot and killed at a Buffalo, New York supermarket. On The View, Goldberg called for a ban on AR-15-style rifles and even spoke directly to the National Rifle Association.

"I don't care, NRA. You've got to give that gun up. You can have your other yee-haw guns, whatever you want. The AR-15 is not a hunting gun. It is not a gun where you're going to go out and shoot your dinner," Goldberg said Tuesday. "This gun is meant to kill people. That's what it's for. And you can't have it anymore. And I'm not even going to tell you how pissed I am that so many folks are saying, 'Well, you can't have what you need for your body. Forget my body. You can't have this gun because it kills people and children, and I'm sick of it."

Goldberg said she did not know what it would take for gun control reform, but hopes voting for politicians who support regulations will help. "Maybe it's us going out to vote and getting the right people in there because this is some B.S.," Goldberg said. "I'm sick of seeing kids die because people are not paying attention."

The 2021-2022 TV season marks The View's 25th on air. Barbara Walters created the show, which launched in August 1997. Behar is the most-experienced co-host, having been on the series for 23 of 25 seasons. Goldberg joined in 2007, while Haines began her second tenure in 2020. Hostin became a co-host in 2016 and is a legal correspondent for ABC News.