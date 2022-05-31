Late Night and Daytime TV Talk Show Lineups: Who's on This Week (May 30)
The TV season is winding down and the award show rush is just about over, leaving the talk show circuit with little to discuss. This week's schedule is full of re-runs, with some of the biggest hosts taking time off to enjoy the summer. Scroll on for a complete schedule of late night and daytime talk shows across all networks.
Talk shows are taking it relatively slow this week – most notably, all four late-night shows on NBC and CBS are showing reruns from Monday through Friday. Still, it's good to get a look at the schedule for yourself so that you can decide what's worth tuning in for and what you can stand to miss. If you're looking for fresh material this week, you'll have the most luck checking out syndicated daytime talk shows.
The talk shows below may be wrapping up seasons themselves in some cases, and many will be off for extended summer breaks. Remember that you can find many of these shows on streaming services the morning after they air, and some will upload clips or interviews on YouTube and social media as well. However, if you want the full context, here's the talk show schedule for the entire week.
NBC Late Night
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:
- Monday, May 30 – RE-RUN: Chris Pratt, Benedict Wong, Ingrid Andress
- Tuesday, May 31 – RE-RUN: Shawn Mendes, Jesse Tyler Ferguson
- Wednesday, June 1 – RE-RUN: Benedict Cumberbatch, Sydney Sweeney, Father John Misty
- Thursday, June 2 – RE-RUN: Fred Armisen, Chloë Sevigny, Michelle Zauner, Måneskin
- Friday, June 3 – RE-RUN: Millie Bobby Brown, Snail Mail
Late Night with Seth Meyers:
- Monday, May 30 – RE-RUN: Sutton Foster, Hugh Jackman, Ali Wentworth, Carter McLean
- Tuesday, May 31 – RE-RUN: Sam Rockwell, Beto O'Rourke, Mo Amer, Derrick Wright
- Wednesday, June 1 – RE-RUN: Sarah Silverman, Jeffrey Donovan, Sleaford Mods
- Thursday, June 2 – RE-RUN: Billy Crystal, Samara Weaving, Ulf Mickael Wahlgren
- Friday, June 3 – RE-RUN: Jon Hamm, Julio Torres, a performance from the Broadway musical "Six", Ulf Mickael Wahlgren
As mentioned above, both NBC late-night shows are airing re-runs all week. These are mostly hit episodes from the last month or so, and some may still be relevant to recent releases.
CBS Late Night
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:
- Monday, May 30 – RE-RUN: Daniel Craig, Matt Walsh, Joy Oladokun
- Tuesday, May 31 – RE-RUN: Antony Blinken, TWICE
- Wednesday, June 1 – RE-RUN: Jennifer Connelly, Patti LuPone
- Thursday, June 2 – RE-RUN: Mark Esper, Judd Apatow
- Friday, June 3 – RE-RUN: Michael Che, James Stavridis
The Late Late Show with James Corden:
- Monday, May 30 – RE-RUN: Mayim Bialik, Gillian Jacobs
- Tuesday, May 31 – RE-RUN: Jeffrey Wright, Edgar Wright, Glass Animals
- Wednesday, June 1 – RE-RUN: Jake Johnson, Jay Hernandez
- Thursday, June 2 – RE-RUN: LaKeith Stanfield, Ryan Tedder, OneRepublic
- Friday, June 3 – RE-RUN: Camila Cabello, Nathan Lane
Colbert and Corden are also showing recent re-runs this week. Corden is leaving The Late Late Show, but not until next year so there is no rush to enjoy it while it lasts.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Monday, May 30 – RE-RUN: May 30, Rose Byrne, The Miz, Sebastián Yatra
- Tuesday, May 31 – Bill Burr, Moses Ingram, Trixie Mattel, Shakey Graves
- Wednesday, June 1 – RE-RUN: RuPaul, Van Lathan Jr., Becky G
- Thursday, June 2 – Queen Latifah, Danny Ramirez, Pusha T
Kimmel, too, has a couple of re-runs this week, but some new material mixed in as well. Interviews aside, Kimmel has been making waves with his monologues lately as he takes on politicians directly in social media feuds.
The View & The Talk
The View:
- Monday, May 30 – RE-RUN: Minnie Driver, Paula Faris, guest co-host Lindsey Granger
- Tuesday, May 31 – Seth MacFarlane, guest co-host Tara Setmayer
- Wednesday, June 1 – Sara Bareilles, guest co-host Tara Setmayer
- Thursday, June 2 – Joy Behar, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, guest co-host Tara Setmayer
- Friday, June 3 – Mike Colter
The Talk:
- Monday, May 30 – Thomas Jane, Michael Mealor
- Tuesday, May 31 – Angie Harmon
- Wednesday, June 1 – Eugenio Derbez, Rabbi Steve Leder
- Thursday, June 2 – Simone Missick, Phil Rosenthal, guest co-host Jenna Dewan
- Friday, June 3 – Matt Iseman
The View is spending the week with guest host Tara Setmayer, while The Talk has one episode with guest host Jenna Dewan.
Syndicated Shows (Part 1)
Live with Kelly and Ryan:
- Monday, May 30 – Debi Mazar, Sunny Anderson, Pia Toscano, guest co-host Ali Wentworth
- Tuesday, May 31 – Eric Dane, Katrina Lenk, Dr. Shana Lewis
- Wednesday, June 1 – Bowen Yang, Lauren Iannotti
- Thursday, June 2 – Jane Lynch, Anika Noni Rose, David Foster, Katharine McPhee
- Friday, June 3 – Marilu Henner, Noah Reid
The Ellen DeGeneres Show:
- Monday, May 30 – RE-RUN: RuPaul, José Andrés, Jim & Sasha Allen
- Tuesday, May 31 – Simu Liu, Nika King, guest host Leslie Jones
- Wednesday, June 1 – Cheryl Hines, Natasha Leggero, guest host Tig Notaro
- Thursday, June 2 – Lilly Singh, Quinta Brunson, guest host Dwyane Wade
- Friday, June 3 – Cat Deeley, Emmanuel Acho, guest hosts Dwyane Wade & Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Ellen DeGeneres has officially wrapped her decades-long career as a talk show host, but the show itself is not over yet. A slew of guest hosts will take over for her this week while she spends some time away with her wife, Portia de Rossi.
Syndicated Shows (Part 2)
The Wendy Williams Show:
- Monday, May 30 – RE-RUN: Guest hosts Vivica A. Fox & Carson Kressley
- Tuesday, May 31 – Ne-Yo, guest hosts Vivica A. Fox & Carson Kressley
- Wednesday, June 1 – Candace Bushnell, guest hosts Vivica A. Fox & Carson Kressley
- Thursday, June 2 – Isaac Mizrahi, guest hosts Vivica A. Fox & Carson Kressley
- Friday, June 3 – Judge Greg Mathis, Linda Mathis, guest hosts Vivica A. Fox & Carson Kressley
The REAL:
- Monday, May 30 – RE-RUN: Chlöe Bailey
- Tuesday, May 31 – A viewer plays "Ready, Set, Get"
- Wednesday, June 1 – A viewer plays "Fix Ya Face"
- Thursday, June 2 – The hosts discuss which items they would choose in "One Must Go"
- Friday, June 3 – Series Finale: The hosts reminisce about their favorite moments from eight seasons of the show.
A true series finale is scheduled later this week. The Real is finishing its farewell season once and for all with a look back at its hosts' favorite moments.
Syndicated Shows (Part 3)
The Kelly Clarkson Show:
- Monday, May 30 – RE-RUN: Bobby Brown, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, Melissa Rivers
- Tuesday, May 31 – Simon Cowell, Terry Crews, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, Tomorrow X Together
- Wednesday, June 1 – Charithra Chandran, Nicola Coughlan, Adjoa Andoh, Joel Kim Booster, Adria Arjona
- Thursday, June 2 – Seth MacFarlane, Margaret Cho, Rex Chapman
- Friday, June 3 – RE-RUN: Greg Kinnear, Ashley Park, Lindsey Stirling, Karolina Protsenko
The Tamron Hall Show:
- Monday, May 30 – A man's search for his birth mother leads to a gift of new life
- Tuesday, May 31 – Donna Mills
- Wednesday, June 1 – Luke James
- Thursday, June 2 – Susan Altman discusses her sister's murder
- Friday, June 3 – Colton Haynes, Sammy Rae & the Friends
The Drew Barrymore Show:
- Monday, May 30 – RE-RUN: Awkwafina, Fran Drescher, Fat Joe, Benny Drama
- Tuesday, May 31 – RE-RUN: Carmelo Anthony, Antoni Porowski, Ziwe Fumudoh
- Wednesday, June 1 – RE-RUN: John Stamos
- Thursday, June 2 – RE-RUN: Martha Stewart
- Friday, June 3 – RE-RUN: Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, Danny Pino, Kaitlyn Dever, Nate Burleson
Finally, Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall and Drew Barrymore finish out the schedule with a few more re-runs and some hotly anticipated interviews as well. Check back next week for another talk show schedule.