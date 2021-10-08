‘The View’ Co-Host Defends Whoopi Goldberg After Barbara Corcoran Body Shames Her

An awkward moment between Whoopi Goldberg and Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran on The View Thursday has Ana Navarro speaking out in support of her co-host. After Corcoran made a bad body-shaming joke about Goldberg, Navarro jumped in to defend the comedian. Corcoran later posted an apology on Twitter, admitting that the joke was not funny.

During a discussion with Corcoran and the other Shark Tank judges, The View co-hosts praised Good American CEO Emma Grede for her company’s size-inclusive jeans. Grede serves as a guest judge on Friday’s Shark Tank season premiere, making her the first Black female guest Shark. “Will they fit this COVID [butt]?” Goldberg jokingly asked of Good American’s clothes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sunny Hostin and Navarro told Goldberg the clothes would fit her without a problem, but that’s when Corcoran chimed in with the hurtful joke. “And when you get finished with those jeans, and decide you don’t like them, give them to me. I’m gonna make two pairs,” Corcoran said. Everyone else at The View table was shocked by this unfunny joke. “Whoopi, let me just tell you something… Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already on TV,” Navarro said, referring to the dress Corcoran wore. Everyone at the table started to laugh, but Navarro wasn’t done. “Donald Trump Jr. tried that [body-shaming] on me. It didn’t work,” Navarro said. “No, no, no.”

Corcoran’s Apology

After the broadcast, Corcoran apologized for the unfunny joke. “I just came back from The View and saw my old friend Whoopi. She has a phenomenal sense of humor, and I’ve known Whoopi for years,” she said. “I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense, which I now realize wasn’t funny. For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry.” Scroll on to see how The View fans responded to the uncomfortable moment.

‘Lost respect for Barbara’

https://twitter.com/Herewegowitit/status/1446177279927853057?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Lost respect for Barbara today. Am totally impressed with Anna for her quick wit and response,” one viewer wrote.

‘Get it ANA!’

https://twitter.com/Deb57160646/status/1446229441344991246?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Get it ANA!! Everyone needs a friend like her. Stop playing!” one fan wrote.

‘Unkind is unkind’

https://twitter.com/gps_tx/status/1446206488377270273?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Whoopi might be over it … I ain’t over it… unkind is unkind, you are in a business where you should know what to say and when say it… too much money makes some folks awful!” one fan wrote.

‘That’s not an apology’

Whoopi's face was every single Black woman when we're deciding in the moment whether to respond the way we want to or keep our job. Ana handled it though 👏🏾 https://t.co/oPHOQpiDaW — In My Head🧠 (@I_BE_INMYHEAD) October 7, 2021

“I really hate the ‘if I offended you, I’m sorry’ apologies,” one person wrote. “That’s not an apology. Essentially you’re saying, ‘Hey! You shouldn’t have been offended at all. But if you are, fine: sorry.’ Just own it all, Barbara.”

‘[Navarro] said don’t you come for Whoopi!’

Comment was inappropriate and made me sad for Whoopi. She has sciatica, a very painful condition, that makes moving and walking excruciating. Whoopi has more talent in her little finger than BC‘s whole body. It came across “mean girl” from someone WAY old enough to know better! — Becky (@BeckyBeShopping) October 7, 2021

“Ana is that girl! Ride or die and I love her for it! @ananavarro said don’t you come for Whoopi! Barbara Corcoran went too far,” one fan wrote.