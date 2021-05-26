'The View': ABC Exec Reportedly Steps in Following Meghan McCain, Joy Behar Personal Attacks

✖

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar's frequent heated on-air The View discussions have reportedly raised red flags for ABC News President Kim Godwin. Following the two co-hosts' most recent exchange of words over the recent anti-Semitic remarks from Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Godwin reportedly stepped in for "a last-minute meeting" in an attempt to improve the culture on the talk show.

Godwin reportedly held the meeting amid fears that discussions on The View are growing too toxic and as the network receives an influx of pleas from viewers to let go of McCain, production sources told TMZ. A "last-minute meeting" was held virtually with Godwin and The View talent and producers in order to "improve the culture behind the scenes at the show." During the meeting, Godwin reportedly expressed her concerns that the talent is "coming off as toxic to the audience." Godwin said the attacks during these heated discussions have grown too personal, and this is 'not the direction she wants for the show." While there has been no public comment from ABC regarding this meeting, sources said it reportedly ended with McCain storming "out of the meeting before it ended because she felt like she was being 'attacked.'" McCain has not responded to these reports.

Joy Behar: "I resent that remark." Meghan McCain: "Well I resent a lot of things, so we're even." The View devolved into chaos AGAIN and Joy Behar told Meghan McCain to "have some respect for" the fact that Behar has been on the show for 25 years opposed to McCain's four years. pic.twitter.com/7tGtfAL0Ri — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 24, 2021

The meeting was sparked in response to Monday's episode, during which the co-hosts discussed Greene's comments comparing a mask mandate in the House to the Holocaust during their "Hot Topics" segment. While the co-hosts unanimously condemned Greene's comments, things grew heated after McCain questioned why this was now a "Hot Topic" when she had attempted to bring up the recent spikes in hate crimes against Jews last week.

"I would love if the energy that is being put on one crazy woman in Congress — and by the way, if she is the face of the Republicans, then the Squad is the face of the Democrats — I would love Democrats to put that same type of energy onto what's happening on the left, because quite frankly, this is how people get red-pilled," she said. "Anti-Semitism is a huge problem everywhere in this country."

After moderator Whoopi Goldberg attempted to cut to commercial break, McCain yelled over her, "Why are you cutting me off?!" Following another clash between McCain and Goldberg when McCain seemed to suggest the media doesn't "bring that same energy towards hate crimes directed towards Jewish people," Behar said, "I've been talking about anti-Semitism on this show for 25 freaking years. Don't tell me what I'm supposed to be saying, Meghan, okay? You do your thing, we do ours." An upset McCain said she was "well aware" and said she knows Behar has hosted the series longer. Behar shot back, "Tha'’s right! That's right. You should have some respect for that."