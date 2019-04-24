‘The View’: Viewer Calls for Meghan McCain to Be Fired

One fan of The View is calling for co-host Meghan McCain to be fired following a week filled with scathing on-air altercations.

After McCain accused Whoopi Goldberg of finding terrorism “funny” during Tuesday’s episode of the popular ABC daytime talk show, Twitter user and The View watcher Aimee Allen decided that she had enough of the co-host and took to the social media platform to call for the McCain’s firing.

“Seriously? When is [The View] going to get rid of McCain???” the viewer asked on Twitter. “No one claps for her, she doesn’t let anyone else speak but demands to be heard herself and is so annoying.”

But Allen isn’t the only fan calling for the series to drop the former Fox News contributor, who joined The View in 2017 during its 21st season, grabbing the spot after former co-host Jedediah Bila. After the Tuesday altercation, which was prompted during a discussion of Bernie Sanders’ statement that even “terrible people” should have voting rights, a number of viewers took to social media to demand that the talk show let her go.

“I hope they fire you,” one person wrote. “You’re ruining the show hell I don’t even want to watch anymore.”

“Off topic…I really wish The View would fire Meghan McCain…she makes that show unbearable to watch,” another penned. “Bring Nicolle Wallace back…everybody likes her…except Trump and that means she’s doing everything right.”

“Whoopi: Welcome to the View,’” another wrote. “Me, an intellectual: Fire Meghan McCain.”

The sudden influx of disdain towards the co-host comes as McCain has been at the center of a growing number of heated conflicts on the talk show, which is known for its frequent heated talk, though many claim that recent incidents have crossed the line.

Along with the Tuesday incident, during the Monday, April 22 episode of The View, McCain unleashed on fellow co-host Joy Behar when the topic of Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller’s report came up.

“I always took Trump seriously,” she said in part. “You can go back and check the receipts when I worked at Fox and when I worked on my radio show. I always took Trump seriously. This mess that we all got ourselves into, I blame the left as much as the right, and the demonizing of all conservatives in this country, all Trump supporters in every way. You’re getting him re-elected.”

She added that the report found Trump “didn’t collude” with Russia, and began to speak over her co-hosts as they listed the alleged crimes outlined in the report.

The incident forced Whoopi Goldberg to abruptly send the show to commercial break.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.