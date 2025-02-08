Reality TV Legend Speaks out After ‘The Traitors’ Banishment

A big banishment went down on The Traitors’ latest episode, and a reality TV legend is out of the castle. The fan-favorite has now spoken out on the elimination. Spoilers ahead for The Traitors Season 3, Episode 7.

After surviving a series of close calls at the round table, the clock ran out on “Boston Rob” Mariano. Rob, a former Survivor winner, was one of the titular Traitors after joining the season in Episode 2. His Traitor status was previously deduced by Wes Bergmann (banished in Episode 6) and Derrick Levasseur (murdered earlier in Episode 7), which made his elimination nearly unavoidable. (However, he did put up a fight, nearly shifting the Faithfuls’ target to Britney Haynes.)

Mariano spoke out via Instagram after the Banishment aired, and he seems to be taking the situation in stride.

“See what happens when they take my Backwards hat away!!!” he joked. “In all seriousness I am so humbled by the outpouring of love! [heart emoji] Thank You all so much… Of course i am a little sad [crying emoji] that it’s over… but I am so happy that I played! Much Love [heart emoji] to all my #TheTraitorsUs Competitors.”

Levasseur commented on the Instagram post, writing, “It was an honor playing with ya, legend. Next time let’s be on the same team. “

Another Faithful, actor Sam Asghari, wrote, “They took the good luck hat away,” and Rob’s close Faithful ally, Dylan Efron, wrote that the “castle won’t be the same,” without the reality TV legend in it.

New The Traitors episodes premiere via Peacock on Thursdays. All past episodes, including those in Seasons 1 and 2, are currently available to watch.