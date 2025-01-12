Multiple ‘The Traitors’ Players Were Murdered During Premiere

The Traitors is back for Season 3 on Peacock, and multiple reality TV personalities have already been eliminated. Continue on to see who didn’t make it out alive. Spoilers ahead for The Traitors Season 3, Episodes 1-3.

Over the course of the first three episodes of Season 3, the titular Traitors killed off two competitors: Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City) and Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai). Medley’s murder was done to break up the block of Real Housewives stars in the castle, while also inferring a Housewife was trying to throw the cast off the scent. Ayan’s was simply done to confuse the cast even more.

As for who these Traitors are? Medley’s death was orchestrated by Bob the Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Danielle Reyes (Big Brother) and Carolyn Wiger (Survivor). A fourth Traitor, “Boston Rob” Mariano (Survivor), joined the trio for their second killing.

Who Was Banished in the Traitors Season 3 Premiere?

All four Traitors are currently safe as of the end of Episode 3. The rest of the cast could not correctly deduce their identities and instead banished Wells Adams (The Bachelorette) and Tony Vlachos (Survivor). The next episode will feature an unorthodox elimination round, with multiple players placed into coffins with their fates hung in the balance.

New The Traitors episodes premiere via Peacock on Thursdays. All past episodes, including those in Seasons 1 and 2, are currently available to watch.