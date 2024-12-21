‘The Talk’ Just Aired Its Final Episode After 15 Seasons on CBS

The Talk has had its final conversation after 15 years. It was announced back in April that the CBS daytime talk show would be ending after its 15th season, with the finale date being revealed in November. As of Friday, The Talk has now signed off after 2,993 episodes, and everyone was understandably emotional, per Deadline, as the co-hosts looked back at their time on the long-running show. Additionally, CBS heads George Cheeks, Amy Reisenbach, and David Stapf were among the final studio audience, which was made up of mostly repeat visitors.

The final episode consisted of video retrospective of co-host Sheryl Underwood, capping off the retrospective of the other hosts earlier in the week. Additionally, former Talk hosts such as Julie Chen Moonves, Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Aisha Tyler were honored in a video package that took fans back to some fan-favorite moments. Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore also said goodbye, revealing he’s appeared on the talk show a whopping 26 times.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured: Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS

That wasn’t all. Howie Mandel later appeared to host “The Talkies,” which honor the five hosts in different ways, once again giving viewers a look back at some of the best moments of The Talk over the years. Eventually, The Talk did unfortunately come to an end, with the crew joining in a champagne toast with the hosts as Natalie Morales said, “We thank you for watching. We are going to miss you all so much. Raise your glasses to The Talk!”

Created by Roseanne star Sara Gilbert, The Talk premiered on CBS on Oct. 18, 2010. The series has had numerous hosts throughout the years, with Underwood being on it the longest, having joined in the second season. Amanda Kloots and Jerry O’Connell joined in Season 11, while Akbar Gbajabiamila and Morales joined in Season 12, but The Talk still meant just as much to anyone as it did Underwood.

While The Talk is officially no more, CBS is already hard at work at its replacement. Starting in February, new soap opera Beyond the Gates will be taking over. The series centers around a multi-generational African-American family in a gated community in a Maryland suburb. It will be hard to go on without The Talk, but it’s clear that the show had quite a lot of great moments and meant so much to so many, even amid some controversial moments.