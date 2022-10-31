'The Talk' Halloween: Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales Dress as Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

The Talk's Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales transformed themselves into one of Hollywood's hottest couples for Monday's Halloween episode. The CBS talk show co-hosts brought the heat as Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox this year, channeling the couples' over-the-top looks at this year's iHeartRadio Awards.

"I actually thought this was the funniest costume," Morales told Entertainment Tonight about producers approaching her with the idea to dress up as the Transformers actress. "To be able to team up with Jerry as my MGK. It doesn't get any better than that." O'Connell also thought the idea was "really funny," recalling, "They were like, 'What if you were MGK and what if Natalie was Megan Fox?' I thought it was really funny."

Morales used colored contacts and tape for an "instant facelift" to transform her face into Fox's, while O'Connell said he practiced sticking out his tongue like the rocker is known to do. "It's not real hair that would cost too much but it's very close," Morales said about her new long dark locks. "And it's gorgeous and I might wear this home." O'Connell agreed, "I could say something about, like, wigs. It's fun, it's like, I love them. You know, you do pin these wigs in a little bit. The pain is temporary, but MGK is forever."

O'Connell's wife, Rebecca Romijn, might not have been involved in the costume with him, but The Real Love Boat co-host thinks MGK and Fox are great costumes for couples looking to keep things steamy. "It's a great idea for a costume if you're a couple because if you're a brunette, you can wear a blonde wig if your MGK. If you're blonde, you can wear a brunette wig to be Megan Fox," he said. "It's a good couples thing. You can dress a little sexy. People love that on Halloween."

While the real MGK and Fox transformed into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween this year, O'Connell and Morales hoped the two would see their costume as a loving tribute. "I love those two as a couple. I think they're really talented," O'Connell said, adding, "I think they're gonna like it. This is a celebration of them." Morales joked, "I'm hoping they cheers us with their blood."