'The Talk' Fans Reach out to Carrie Anne Inaba After Sudden Leave of Absence

Viewers of daytime talk show The Talk are reaching out with message of support after co-host Carrie Ann Inaba announced her decision to take a leave of absence. Inaba, who has been a staple on the show since 2017, announced in a video message Monday she would take a leave of absence to focus on her well-being. She offered few other details, such as how long her leave will be in effect.

In the message, Inaba announced, "I have decided to take a leave of absence from [The Talk] to focus on my well being." Noting that "health is the most precious gift we have," Inaba said she needs "to take care of mine." She went on to state, "I appreciate the love and support from all of you and from my family at The Talk. I hope to be back soon! Ready for action! I’m sending you all my love. And I'll update you on my progress... talk soon." Her co-host, Sheryl Underwood, then shared the news on Monday's program, stating, "we miss you, and we look forward to having you back with us soon."

Coming just a month after former The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne exited the CBS daytime show following a heated exchange with Underwood regarding her support of British broadcaster Piers Morgan, Monday's news came as a shock to many viewers. As news spread that Inaba would be absent from the talk show for an unspecified amount of time, many fans flocked to social media to send her well wishes and other words of support. Keep scrolling to see what The Talk viewers had to say.