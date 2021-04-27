'The Talk' Fans Reach out to Carrie Anne Inaba After Sudden Leave of Absence
Viewers of daytime talk show The Talk are reaching out with message of support after co-host Carrie Ann Inaba announced her decision to take a leave of absence. Inaba, who has been a staple on the show since 2017, announced in a video message Monday she would take a leave of absence to focus on her well-being. She offered few other details, such as how long her leave will be in effect.
In the message, Inaba announced, "I have decided to take a leave of absence from [The Talk] to focus on my well being." Noting that "health is the most precious gift we have," Inaba said she needs "to take care of mine." She went on to state, "I appreciate the love and support from all of you and from my family at The Talk. I hope to be back soon! Ready for action! I’m sending you all my love. And I'll update you on my progress... talk soon." Her co-host, Sheryl Underwood, then shared the news on Monday's program, stating, "we miss you, and we look forward to having you back with us soon."
Coming just a month after former The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne exited the CBS daytime show following a heated exchange with Underwood regarding her support of British broadcaster Piers Morgan, Monday's news came as a shock to many viewers. As news spread that Inaba would be absent from the talk show for an unspecified amount of time, many fans flocked to social media to send her well wishes and other words of support. Keep scrolling to see what The Talk viewers had to say.
"You're about this most important thing you have. Without it, you have nothing," one person tweeted. "I was a fellow endocrine affected person I applaud you for doing this! Sending you lots of healing energy and love! Hoping to see you back on TV when you are healthy and happy!"
"Good for you," applauded one viewer. "Stress is the last thing you need. Do some soul searching in what's best for you. Inhale the future, exhale the past. Continued success Carrie."
"We love you and we will OBVIOUSLY miss you, but our happiness is nothing compared to your health," added somebody else. "Take care, breathe, and come back to us better than ever."
"Love, hugs and prayers are coming your way Carrie Ann," wrote another person. "You are such a kind caring person, I'm happy you're going to take time to look after yourself. Take care, stay safe and get healthy."
"Take care of yourself, Carrie Ann!" tweeted one fan. "This continues to be a very stressful and divisive period! You need to give yourself time and space to heal and rebuild your inner life."
"Focus on yourself Carrie," encouraged one person. "Lots has been happening with the talk. I understand the need to step back sometimes. God bless you and prayers."
"Of course we understand!! Health is the most important!! (I have fibro)," tweeted somebody else. "Please take care of yourself, rest & heal & say hi when you can. Will miss you till your back. Feel better soon."