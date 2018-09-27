‘The Talk’: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Eyed as Julie Chen’s Replacement

Is Carrie Ann Inaba in talks to replace former The Talk co-host Julie Chen? Fans of the Dancing With the Stars judge are pulling for her to take her seat at the table after she guest hosted a few times in the wake of Chen’s exit.

“Will you be the next co-host?” one fan asked Inaba on Twitter.

“Hope to see you everyday! We’ll all miss Julie but you would make it a lot less painful! Love your charm, empathy and joy!” one fan wrote to her.

“Hope they hire you, Carrie Ann! (If you want the job.) You’ll fill the void nicely! Good Luck!” someone else wrote.

“I hope you become the next host on [The Talk] you are funny, compassionate and awesome,” one fan wrote.

“Can’t wait [until] you are permanent,” one fan wrote, adding that Chen herself said Inaba looked good in her seat while she announced her exit earlier this month, calling Inaba her “Asian sister.”

Chen announced her departure from the show following the resignation of her husband, CBS CEO Les Moonves, after reports of misconduct.

“I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave The Talk,” Chen said in a pre-taped video segment that aired during Sept. 18’s episode.

While many Inaba fans may be rooting for the former dancer to take her permanent seat at The Talk table, other sources say Rosie O’Donnell has been eyed as Chen’s replacement.

“She has a proven track record, from her own show to her time on The View, and despite being polarizing she brings in viewers,” a source told the Daily Mail of the network eyeing the former The View personality.

They added that O’Donnell excels at “creating moments,” which the show is looking to do in order to generate more buzz in its ninth season.

“Rosie can be a bit intense when it comes to politics, but she is incredibly good at connecting with an audience, and would be an ideal fit,” the source added.

Other sources told Deadline that O’Donnell will be auditioning for the role as a guest host on Friday next to Inaba.

“this friday i will be guest hosting with the ladies of [The Talk] – don’t miss it !!” O’Donnell tweeted this week. Her fans responded with messages of hope and encouragement that she would get the job.

“Hopefully a permanent gig……? (Fingers crossed and I would watch everyday!)” someone wrote.

When one fan wrote that it’s “not likely” O’Donnell would “move away from the [East Coast]” to tape in Los Angeles, O’Donnell responded, “perhaps I would.”

“I don’t watch The Talk. Love The View. But if they booked [O’Donnell] as co-host…I’d be there everyday,” another fan wrote.

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.