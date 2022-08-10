'The Talk' on CBS: Will the Daytime Series Return for More Episodes After Unexpected Hiatus?

The Talk took an unexpected hiatus starting this week, but the show will continue with a brand new season later this year. According to a report by The Sun, The Talk ended its current season one week early because of the unexpected death of one of its executive producers. While the episodes planned for last week were scrapped, the new season does not seem to be in any danger.

The Talk Season 12 was scheduled to air all week on CBS, with a big finale on Friday, Aug. 5. It aired re-runs instead, and The Sun learned that it was because EP Heather Gray passed away. A letter to employees on the show said only that Gray succumbed to "an unforgiving disease." She was 51 years old, and her exact cause of death still has not been revealed.

It is with heavy hearts to share the unexpected passing of our beloved Heather Gray.



Heather has been the heart and soul of “The Talk” from day one. Her brilliance as an innovative producer was only outmatched by her huge smile and infectious laugh. pic.twitter.com/xH5A98ZNKp — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) July 31, 2022

Gray worked on The Talk for nearly 11 years, and she was praised for her "innovative" contributions to the show in that time. A letter to employees read: "She was an inspiration to us all, living and thriving while bravely battling an unforgiving disease. She showed us what true courage looks like... Heather has been the heart and soul of The Talk from day one."

"Her brilliance as an innovative producer was only outmatched by her huge smile and infectious laugh," it continued. "She was an admired, beloved mama bear of your family and a leader that all looked up to. Her contributions to the success of the show are immeasurable. But more importantly, she was a boss that proved you can lead with kindness, caring and friendship. Heather was everyone's friend, everyone's champion, everyone's favorite person on the set. We will miss her terribly."

While Gray's passing seems to have ended The Talk Season 12 early, it doesn't seem to have impacted plans for Season 13. Back in April, CBS officially greenlit a new season of the talk show with hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales. So far, no release date has been set.

That final week of new episodes would have included interviews with Joey King, Tisha Campbell, Darren Barnet, Lake Bell, Whitney Cummings and Corey Feldman. Instead, Gray's colleagues took time to grieve and honor her memory. Fans with intimate knowledge of the show's creation posted tributes and well-wishes on social media as well.