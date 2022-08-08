Late Night and Daytime TV Listings: Who's on This Week (August 8)

This week, late-night and daytime talk shows are trying their best to keep up with all the news. It's been a busy summer and between vacations and seasonal breaks, some talk shows have struggled to cover everything in entertainment and world news. This week is no exception, as you'll see in the schedule below.

Many talk shows are still on break this week, but in most cases they are airing re-runs in their usual time slight. You won't see any new episodes of Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The View, The Talk, The Drew Barrymore Show, The Tamron Hall Show or The Kelly Clarkson Show this week. You will still see re-runs of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in its usual time slot, although the show officially came to an end earlier this summer.

Still, it's nice to see what's coming up so that you can plan your viewing or schedule your DVR. Read on for the full schedule for all the talk shows available this week.