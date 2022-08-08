Late Night and Daytime TV Listings: Who's on This Week (August 8)

By Michael Hein

This week, late-night and daytime talk shows are trying their best to keep up with all the news. It's been a busy summer and between vacations and seasonal breaks, some talk shows have struggled to cover everything in entertainment and world news. This week is no exception, as you'll see in the schedule below.

Many talk shows are still on break this week, but in most cases they are airing re-runs in their usual time slight. You won't see any new episodes of Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The View, The Talk, The Drew Barrymore Show, The Tamron Hall Show or The Kelly Clarkson Show this week. You will still see re-runs of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in its usual time slot, although the show officially came to an end earlier this summer.

Still, it's nice to see what's coming up so that you can plan your viewing or schedule your DVR. Read on for the full schedule for all the talk shows available this week.

NBC Late Night

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:

  • Monday, Aug. 8 – Idris Elba, Aubrey Plaza, Sofia Carson, Lauren Spencer-Smith
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9 – Kate McKinnon, Lili Reinhart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jon Pardi
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Madonna, Elvis Costello, Rusty
  • Thursday, Aug. 11 – Megan Thee Stallion, Natalia Dyer

Late Night with Seth Meyers:

  • Monday, Aug. 8 – RE-RUN: Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Rachel Dratch, Brooke Colucci
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9 – RE-RUN: Taylor Schilling, Chris Redd, Todd Sucherman
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10 – RE-RUN: Andy Cohen, Jeff Foxworthy, Brooke Colucci
  • Thursday, Aug. 11 – RE-RUN: Tina Fey, Craig Robinson, Marc Bernardin, Aric Improta
  • Friday, Aug. 12 – RE-RUN: Leslie Mann, Robin Thede, Johnny Rabb

It's a star-studded week on The Tonight Show, with some major A-listers joining Fallon to promote their latest projects. The show is off on Friday as it has been for the last few weeks.

prevnext

Syndicated Shows (Part 1)

Live with Kelly and Ryan:

  • Monday, Aug. 8 – William Jackson Harper, Monica Mangin, guest co-host Katie Lowes
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9 – Julia Stiles, Danielle Brooks, Monica Mangin, guest co-host Katie Lowes
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, guest co-host Lisa Rinna
  • Thursday, Aug. 11 – Maya Hawke, Dr. Gail Saltz, Ben Rector, guest co-host Caroline Rhea
  • Friday, Aug. 12 – Zazie Beetz, Dr. Wendy Bazilian, guest co-host Ali Wentworth

The Ellen DeGeneres Show:

  • Monday, Aug. 8 – RE-RUN: Laura Dern, Ryan Seacrest, Walker Scobell
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9 – RE-RUN: Kim Kardashian, Charlie Puth
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10 – RE-RUN: Robin Roberts, Dwyane Wade
  • Thursday, Aug. 11 – RE-RUN: Seth Meyers, Jerrod Carmichael, Kym Douglas
  • Friday, Aug. 12 – RE-RUN: Portia de Rossi, Dove Cameron

The Kelly Clarkson Show:

  • Monday, Aug. 8 – RE-RUN: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Brad Meltzer
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9 – RE-RUN: Charithra Chandran, Nicola Coughlan, Adjoa Andoh, Joel Kim Booster, Adria Arjona
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10 – RE-RUN: Laura Linney, Gabriel Iglesias, PJ Morton
  • Thursday, Aug. 11 – RE-RUN: Idina Menzel, Talia Suskauer, Craig Wich, Mark O'Brien, Barlow and Bear
  • Friday, Aug. 12 – RE-RUN: Taylor Lautner, Porsha Williams, Florence Price

With Kelly Ripa's new book announcement, she has plenty to talk about even without these A-list guests on the docket.

prevnext

CBS Late Night

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:

  • Monday, Aug. 8 – Mindy Kaling, Sen. Chris Murphy, Joe Walsh
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9 – Ben Stiller, D'Arcy Carden, Joe Walsh
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Kieran Culkin, Run the Jewels, Joe Walsh
  • Thursday, Aug. 11 – Karine Jean-Pierre, Tatiana Maslany, Joe Walsh

The Late Late Show with James Corden:

  • Monday, Aug. 8 – RE-RUN: Ray Romano, Brooklyn Decker, Joy Downer
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9 – RE-RUN: Rainn Wilson, Adria Arjona, Mark Owen
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10 – RE-RUN: RuPaul, Vanessa Bayer, Bishop Briggs
  • Thursday, Aug. 11 – RE-RUN: Annette Bening, Ewan McGregor, the Chainsmokers
  • Friday, Aug. 12 – RE-RUN: Jean Smart, Joshua Jackson, DNCE

Over on The Late Show, Colbert will be joined by musician Joe Walsh every night this week in the show's ongoing experiments with musical guests.

prevnext

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

  • Monday, Aug. 8 – Kumail Nanjiani, Charlotte Nicdao, Trombone Shorty, guest host Rob McElhenney
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9 – Ryan Reynolds, Kaitlin Olson, Tones and I, guest host Rob McElhenney
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Jamie Foxx, Abbi Jacobson, Soccer Mommy, guest host David Alan Grier
  • Thursday, Aug. 11 – Ashton Kutcher, Amandla Stenberg, Jessie Reyez, guest host David Alan Grier

Two guest hosts will take turns filling in for Kimmel this week – Rob McElhenney and David Alan Grier. After some of the other guest hosts that have come on this summer, they have big shoes to fill.

prevnext

Watch What Happens Live (Bravo)

  • Sunday, Aug. 7 – Sanya Richards-Ross, Dr. Jackie Walters
  • Monday, Aug. 8 – Natasha Webb, Jason Gaskell
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9 – Mindy Kaling, Adam Pally
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Kathy Hilton, Crystal Kung Minkoff
  • Thursday, Aug. 11 – Naomie Olindo, Taylor Ann Green

Things have been pretty serious on Watch What Happens Live recently, and it looks like the conversations may continue to trend in that direction.

prevnext

'The View' and 'The Talk'

The View:

  • Monday, Aug. 8 – RE-RUN: Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, guest co-host Tara Setmayer
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9 – RE-RUN: David Duchovny
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10 – RE-RUN: Julie Andrews, Luke Hemsworth, guest co-host Lindsey Granger
  • Thursday, Aug. 11 – RE-RUN: Ed Helms, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin
  • Friday, Aug. 12 – RE-RUN: Magic Johnson, guest co-host Amber Ruffin

The Talk:

  • Monday, Aug. 8 – RE-RUN: 25th-anniversary celebration
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9 – RE-RUN: Sherri Shepherd, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10 – RE-RUN: Marcus Samuelsson, Simu Liu, Chloe Fineman
  • Thursday, Aug. 11 – RE-RUN: Craig Robinson, Ne-Yo
  • Friday, Aug. 12 – RE-RUN: Manuel Oliver, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin

Daytime TV viewers will be especially disappointed this week when they see that both The View and The Talk are on hiatus.

prevnext

Syndicated Shows (Part 1)

Live with Kelly and Ryan:

  • Monday, Aug. 8 – William Jackson Harper, Monica Mangin, guest co-host Katie Lowes
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9 – Julia Stiles, Danielle Brooks, Monica Mangin, guest co-host Katie Lowes
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, guest co-host Lisa Rinna
  • Thursday, Aug. 11 – Maya Hawke, Dr. Gail Saltz, Ben Rector, guest co-host Caroline Rhea
  • Friday, Aug. 12 – Zazie Beetz, Dr. Wendy Bazilian, guest co-host Ali Wentworth

The Ellen DeGeneres Show:

  • Monday, Aug. 8 – RE-RUN: Laura Dern, Ryan Seacrest, Walker Scobell
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9 – RE-RUN: Kim Kardashian, Charlie Puth
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10 – RE-RUN: Robin Roberts, Dwyane Wade
  • Thursday, Aug. 11 – RE-RUN: Seth Meyers, Jerrod Carmichael, Kym Douglas
  • Friday, Aug. 12 – RE-RUN: Portia de Rossi, Dove Cameron

The Kelly Clarkson Show:

  • Monday, Aug. 8 – RE-RUN: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Brad Meltzer
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9 – RE-RUN: Charithra Chandran, Nicola Coughlan, Adjoa Andoh, Joel Kim Booster, Adria Arjona
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10 – RE-RUN: Laura Linney, Gabriel Iglesias, PJ Morton
  • Thursday, Aug. 11 – RE-RUN: Idina Menzel, Talia Suskauer, Craig Wich, Mark O'Brien, Barlow and Bear
  • Friday, Aug. 12 – RE-RUN: Taylor Lautner, Porsha Williams, Florence Price

With Kelly Ripa's new book announcement, she has plenty to talk about even without these A-list guests on the docket.

prevnext
0comments

Syndicated Shows (Part 2)

The Tamron Hall Show:

  • Monday, Aug. 8 – RE-RUN: K. Michelle, Tess Holliday
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9 – RE-RUN: Jay Pharoah, Guy Torry
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10 – RE-RUN: Rachael Ray, Kandi Burruss, James Beard, Aarón Sánchez
  • Thursday, Aug. 11 – RE-RUN: Tyler Henry, Wendell Pierce
  • Friday, Aug. 12 – RE-RUN: Jane Lynch, Will Jawando, Julie Morgenstern

The Drew Barrymore Show:

  • Monday, Aug. 8 – RE-RUN: Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Joshua Weissman
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9 – RE-RUN: Savannah Guthrie
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10 – RE-RUN: Mariska Hargitay, Tiki Barber, Jenny Mollen, Jason Biggs
  • Thursday, Aug. 11 – RE-RUN: David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Machine Gun Kelly, Pilar Valdes
  • Friday, Aug. 12 – RE-RUN: Kate Hudson, Jay Shetty, Kimberly Snyder

Finally, Tamron Hall and Drew Barrymore are also still enjoying some time off this summer, but fans do not seem to begrudge them that. Check back next week for another full talk show schedule.

prev
Start the Conversation

of