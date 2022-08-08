Late Night and Daytime TV Listings: Who's on This Week (August 8)
This week, late-night and daytime talk shows are trying their best to keep up with all the news. It's been a busy summer and between vacations and seasonal breaks, some talk shows have struggled to cover everything in entertainment and world news. This week is no exception, as you'll see in the schedule below.
Many talk shows are still on break this week, but in most cases they are airing re-runs in their usual time slight. You won't see any new episodes of Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The View, The Talk, The Drew Barrymore Show, The Tamron Hall Show or The Kelly Clarkson Show this week. You will still see re-runs of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in its usual time slot, although the show officially came to an end earlier this summer.
Still, it's nice to see what's coming up so that you can plan your viewing or schedule your DVR. Read on for the full schedule for all the talk shows available this week.
NBC Late Night
Your favorite things, but make them bad. #AddAWordRuinAProduct #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/sppMD62Lup— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) August 7, 2022
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:
- Monday, Aug. 8 – Idris Elba, Aubrey Plaza, Sofia Carson, Lauren Spencer-Smith
- Tuesday, Aug. 9 – Kate McKinnon, Lili Reinhart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jon Pardi
- Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Madonna, Elvis Costello, Rusty
- Thursday, Aug. 11 – Megan Thee Stallion, Natalia Dyer
Late Night with Seth Meyers:
- Monday, Aug. 8 – RE-RUN: Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Rachel Dratch, Brooke Colucci
- Tuesday, Aug. 9 – RE-RUN: Taylor Schilling, Chris Redd, Todd Sucherman
- Wednesday, Aug. 10 – RE-RUN: Andy Cohen, Jeff Foxworthy, Brooke Colucci
- Thursday, Aug. 11 – RE-RUN: Tina Fey, Craig Robinson, Marc Bernardin, Aric Improta
- Friday, Aug. 12 – RE-RUN: Leslie Mann, Robin Thede, Johnny Rabb
It's a star-studded week on The Tonight Show, with some major A-listers joining Fallon to promote their latest projects. The show is off on Friday as it has been for the last few weeks.prevnext
Syndicated Shows (Part 1)
. @dubjackharper with @KatieQLowes and Ryan! pic.twitter.com/p6GB0rwY7u— LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) August 8, 2022
Live with Kelly and Ryan:
- Monday, Aug. 8 – William Jackson Harper, Monica Mangin, guest co-host Katie Lowes
- Tuesday, Aug. 9 – Julia Stiles, Danielle Brooks, Monica Mangin, guest co-host Katie Lowes
- Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, guest co-host Lisa Rinna
- Thursday, Aug. 11 – Maya Hawke, Dr. Gail Saltz, Ben Rector, guest co-host Caroline Rhea
- Friday, Aug. 12 – Zazie Beetz, Dr. Wendy Bazilian, guest co-host Ali Wentworth
The Ellen DeGeneres Show:
- Monday, Aug. 8 – RE-RUN: Laura Dern, Ryan Seacrest, Walker Scobell
- Tuesday, Aug. 9 – RE-RUN: Kim Kardashian, Charlie Puth
- Wednesday, Aug. 10 – RE-RUN: Robin Roberts, Dwyane Wade
- Thursday, Aug. 11 – RE-RUN: Seth Meyers, Jerrod Carmichael, Kym Douglas
- Friday, Aug. 12 – RE-RUN: Portia de Rossi, Dove Cameron
The Kelly Clarkson Show:
- Monday, Aug. 8 – RE-RUN: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Brad Meltzer
- Tuesday, Aug. 9 – RE-RUN: Charithra Chandran, Nicola Coughlan, Adjoa Andoh, Joel Kim Booster, Adria Arjona
- Wednesday, Aug. 10 – RE-RUN: Laura Linney, Gabriel Iglesias, PJ Morton
- Thursday, Aug. 11 – RE-RUN: Idina Menzel, Talia Suskauer, Craig Wich, Mark O'Brien, Barlow and Bear
- Friday, Aug. 12 – RE-RUN: Taylor Lautner, Porsha Williams, Florence Price
With Kelly Ripa's new book announcement, she has plenty to talk about even without these A-list guests on the docket.prevnext
CBS Late Night
We all could use a little advice from time to time. Luckily @mindykaling is here to help! Reply to this tweet with your dilemma and she may give you some advice! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/9sNebkksiV— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 8, 2022
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:
- Monday, Aug. 8 – Mindy Kaling, Sen. Chris Murphy, Joe Walsh
- Tuesday, Aug. 9 – Ben Stiller, D'Arcy Carden, Joe Walsh
- Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Kieran Culkin, Run the Jewels, Joe Walsh
- Thursday, Aug. 11 – Karine Jean-Pierre, Tatiana Maslany, Joe Walsh
The Late Late Show with James Corden:
- Monday, Aug. 8 – RE-RUN: Ray Romano, Brooklyn Decker, Joy Downer
- Tuesday, Aug. 9 – RE-RUN: Rainn Wilson, Adria Arjona, Mark Owen
- Wednesday, Aug. 10 – RE-RUN: RuPaul, Vanessa Bayer, Bishop Briggs
- Thursday, Aug. 11 – RE-RUN: Annette Bening, Ewan McGregor, the Chainsmokers
- Friday, Aug. 12 – RE-RUN: Jean Smart, Joshua Jackson, DNCE
Over on The Late Show, Colbert will be joined by musician Joe Walsh every night this week in the show's ongoing experiments with musical guests.prevnext
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
Ever wanted a Cameo from Bill Clinton, Paul McCartney or Arnold Schwarzenegger? Look no further! @DanaCarvey #Carveyo pic.twitter.com/Y1rmiMpD6Z— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) August 2, 2022
- Monday, Aug. 8 – Kumail Nanjiani, Charlotte Nicdao, Trombone Shorty, guest host Rob McElhenney
- Tuesday, Aug. 9 – Ryan Reynolds, Kaitlin Olson, Tones and I, guest host Rob McElhenney
- Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Jamie Foxx, Abbi Jacobson, Soccer Mommy, guest host David Alan Grier
- Thursday, Aug. 11 – Ashton Kutcher, Amandla Stenberg, Jessie Reyez, guest host David Alan Grier
Two guest hosts will take turns filling in for Kimmel this week – Rob McElhenney and David Alan Grier. After some of the other guest hosts that have come on this summer, they have big shoes to fill.prevnext
Watch What Happens Live (Bravo)
#Married2Med star @DrJackieWalters on rekindling her friendship with Dr. Simone: “We had been friends for so long & we need each other.” #WWHL pic.twitter.com/PExEECii40— WWHL (@BravoWWHL) August 8, 2022
- Sunday, Aug. 7 – Sanya Richards-Ross, Dr. Jackie Walters
- Monday, Aug. 8 – Natasha Webb, Jason Gaskell
- Tuesday, Aug. 9 – Mindy Kaling, Adam Pally
- Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Kathy Hilton, Crystal Kung Minkoff
- Thursday, Aug. 11 – Naomie Olindo, Taylor Ann Green
Things have been pretty serious on Watch What Happens Live recently, and it looks like the conversations may continue to trend in that direction.prevnext
'The View' and 'The Talk'
Take a little time to enjoy #TheView from the women who know it best, the co-hosts who sat at the #HotTopics table! ✨
Season 26, here we come! pic.twitter.com/ukLs1LNuos— The View (@TheView) August 7, 2022
The View:
- Monday, Aug. 8 – RE-RUN: Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, guest co-host Tara Setmayer
- Tuesday, Aug. 9 – RE-RUN: David Duchovny
- Wednesday, Aug. 10 – RE-RUN: Julie Andrews, Luke Hemsworth, guest co-host Lindsey Granger
- Thursday, Aug. 11 – RE-RUN: Ed Helms, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin
- Friday, Aug. 12 – RE-RUN: Magic Johnson, guest co-host Amber Ruffin
The Talk:
- Monday, Aug. 8 – RE-RUN: 25th-anniversary celebration
- Tuesday, Aug. 9 – RE-RUN: Sherri Shepherd, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers
- Wednesday, Aug. 10 – RE-RUN: Marcus Samuelsson, Simu Liu, Chloe Fineman
- Thursday, Aug. 11 – RE-RUN: Craig Robinson, Ne-Yo
- Friday, Aug. 12 – RE-RUN: Manuel Oliver, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin
Daytime TV viewers will be especially disappointed this week when they see that both The View and The Talk are on hiatus.prevnext
Syndicated Shows (Part 1)
. @dubjackharper with @KatieQLowes and Ryan! pic.twitter.com/p6GB0rwY7u— LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) August 8, 2022
Live with Kelly and Ryan:
- Monday, Aug. 8 – William Jackson Harper, Monica Mangin, guest co-host Katie Lowes
- Tuesday, Aug. 9 – Julia Stiles, Danielle Brooks, Monica Mangin, guest co-host Katie Lowes
- Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, guest co-host Lisa Rinna
- Thursday, Aug. 11 – Maya Hawke, Dr. Gail Saltz, Ben Rector, guest co-host Caroline Rhea
- Friday, Aug. 12 – Zazie Beetz, Dr. Wendy Bazilian, guest co-host Ali Wentworth
The Ellen DeGeneres Show:
- Monday, Aug. 8 – RE-RUN: Laura Dern, Ryan Seacrest, Walker Scobell
- Tuesday, Aug. 9 – RE-RUN: Kim Kardashian, Charlie Puth
- Wednesday, Aug. 10 – RE-RUN: Robin Roberts, Dwyane Wade
- Thursday, Aug. 11 – RE-RUN: Seth Meyers, Jerrod Carmichael, Kym Douglas
- Friday, Aug. 12 – RE-RUN: Portia de Rossi, Dove Cameron
The Kelly Clarkson Show:
- Monday, Aug. 8 – RE-RUN: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Brad Meltzer
- Tuesday, Aug. 9 – RE-RUN: Charithra Chandran, Nicola Coughlan, Adjoa Andoh, Joel Kim Booster, Adria Arjona
- Wednesday, Aug. 10 – RE-RUN: Laura Linney, Gabriel Iglesias, PJ Morton
- Thursday, Aug. 11 – RE-RUN: Idina Menzel, Talia Suskauer, Craig Wich, Mark O'Brien, Barlow and Bear
- Friday, Aug. 12 – RE-RUN: Taylor Lautner, Porsha Williams, Florence Price
With Kelly Ripa's new book announcement, she has plenty to talk about even without these A-list guests on the docket.prevnext
Syndicated Shows (Part 2)
High five if you have signature hair 🖐🏾. Moses hanging with @real_sharpton melted my heart. Martha’s Vineyard African American film festival @mvaaff. pic.twitter.com/oGYBXf483W— Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) August 7, 2022
The Tamron Hall Show:
- Monday, Aug. 8 – RE-RUN: K. Michelle, Tess Holliday
- Tuesday, Aug. 9 – RE-RUN: Jay Pharoah, Guy Torry
- Wednesday, Aug. 10 – RE-RUN: Rachael Ray, Kandi Burruss, James Beard, Aarón Sánchez
- Thursday, Aug. 11 – RE-RUN: Tyler Henry, Wendell Pierce
- Friday, Aug. 12 – RE-RUN: Jane Lynch, Will Jawando, Julie Morgenstern
The Drew Barrymore Show:
- Monday, Aug. 8 – RE-RUN: Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Joshua Weissman
- Tuesday, Aug. 9 – RE-RUN: Savannah Guthrie
- Wednesday, Aug. 10 – RE-RUN: Mariska Hargitay, Tiki Barber, Jenny Mollen, Jason Biggs
- Thursday, Aug. 11 – RE-RUN: David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Machine Gun Kelly, Pilar Valdes
- Friday, Aug. 12 – RE-RUN: Kate Hudson, Jay Shetty, Kimberly Snyder
Finally, Tamron Hall and Drew Barrymore are also still enjoying some time off this summer, but fans do not seem to begrudge them that. Check back next week for another full talk show schedule.prev