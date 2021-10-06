Amanda Kloots Says Late Husband Nick Cordero’s Spirit Entered Son’s Body

Amanda Kloots believes she saw late husband Nick Cordero’s spirit enter their 2-year-old son Elvis’ body shortly after the Broadway star died in July 2020 at just 41 due to complications with COVID-19. Kloots, 39, opened up about the spiritual experience during Monday’s episode of the Dear Media podcast Dear Gabby, saying she felt her son’s “energy shift” one day while getting him into his car seat.

“It was the weirdest, but yet not weird at all, thing. This energy whooshed in. All of the sudden, Elvis is staring at me,” Kloots explained. When she went in to give her son a hug, he wouldn’t let go, only holding on tighter and tighter. “I finally pull away and I’ve locked eyes with him and he starts touching my face, like holding my face in his hands, going over my eyes and then opening my eye and doing that over and over again and he’s staring at me while he’s doing it,” Kloots recalled.

Looking closely at Kloots’ wedding rings, Elvis then moved closer to touch her face with his. “Then he takes his little hands and puts them on my face and pulls me into his and kisses me and holds it there for what felt like five minutes,” Kloots said. Just moments later, the Dancing With the Stars contestant felt the energy shift once again “and he goes back to Elvis.”

Kloots has been open about the signs she sees from her late husband since his passing, explaining in July 2020 that the Blue Bloods star had sent her a signal through a magazine that featured him on the cover and an ad with the Geico gecko on the back. “It fell off the bed and landed face down and on the back cover was the Geico gecko. Nick put two things on his vision board this year, two things. One of them was the Geico gecko. Out of all the ads that could have been on the back of Nick’s issue, THIS WAS THE AD!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The Talk co-host explained the gecko represents “incredible healing and cleansing due to its regenerative powers,” and seeing one in life means you are strong and can overcome anything. “I believe this was a sign from Nick! It was his cheeky way of saying, ‘Hi honey. I’m here still! I’m with you,’” she continued.