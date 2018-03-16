USA Renews ‘The Sinner’ for Second Season

USA is giving The Sinner a second season.

Originally a six-part miniseries, the Jessica Biel-led anthology series will continue following Bull Pillman’s Detective Harry Ambrose as he explores a new crime.

According to Variety, Ambrose will travel to his hometown in Upstate New York where he will investigate the murder of two people by their 11-year-old son.

Jessica Biel, who starred alongside Pullman, will return as an executive producer for season two with her Iron Ocean partner Michelle Purple, having also served in that role during the series’ first season. Derek Simonds will serve as showrunner once again and executive produce.

It has not been revealed whether Biel will appear on the second season.

“The Sinner was a huge success for USA Network,” said Chris McCumber, president, entertainment networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “In our second season, we’ll follow Detective Ambrose as he tracks his newest ‘why-dunnit,’ while staying true to the unique, edge-of-your-seat storytelling that captivated audiences and critics alike.”

Charlie Gogolak and Brad Winters will also executive produce the second season, with Antonio Campus set to return as director and executive producer.

“Jessica, Derek, and team created a mesmeric and compelling world in the first installment of The Sinner,” said Dawn Olmstead and George Cheeks, co-presidents, Universal Cable Productions and Wilshire Studios. “We are very proud of the series they have developed and it is with great excitement that we, along with our partners at USA Network, announce a new chapter in Detective Ambrose’s story, played once again by the incomparable Bill Pullman, as he embarks on a gripping new mystery.”

The Sinner was USA Network’s highest rated scripted series during its first season. The second-ranked series is the long-running legal drama Suits, which will see two of its main characters depart the series after the seventh season finale.

Patrick J. Adam and Meghan Markle will exit the series after an epic two-hour wedding season finale, scheduled to air April 25. The network announced that Grey’s Anatomy veteran Katherine Heigl will then join the series in its upcoming eighth season as a new attorney breaking the status quo of the firm.

Suits returns for the second half of its seventh season March 28 at 9 p.m. ET on USA.