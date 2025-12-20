‘The Simpsons’ to Hit Huge Milestone in February

The Simpsons will be celebrating a major milestone in February.

The long-running adult animated series is set to hit its 800th episode on Feb. 15.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That night, Fox will be airing two episodes of The Simpsons, as the 800th episode will be followed by the Season 37 finale. Both episodes are part of a double-length episode titled “Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition. The plot will reportedly involve Marge’s relationship with Santa’s Little Helper and look back to the very first episode of The Simpsons when the family get the dog.

THE SIMPSONS: Homer revitalizes Bumblebee Man’s career when he becomes his secret stuntman. But how much punishment can a Stunt-Bee take before it starts to sting? in the “Fall Guy-Yi-Yi” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Dec. 28 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. THE SIMPSONS © 2025 by 20th Television.

Technically, the Dec. 7 episode of The Simpsons was the 800th episode, according to Screen Rant. But the creators aren’t counting it as the 800th episode, due to production numbers, which is why the series is going all out for the episode airing on Feb. 15. Regardless, The Simpsons is cemented as the longest-running U.S. sitcom ever, the longest-running U.S. animated series ever, and the longest-running U.S. scripted primetime TV series, and it’s likely it will keep those achievements for quite some time.

Coincidentally, The Simpsons’ 800th episode is not the only major milestone airing on Feb. 15. Rounding out the night following a new episode of Universal Basic Guys will be the Season 24 premiere of Family Guy, which is also the 450th episode. It’s going to be a full night of milestones and laughs, and fans won’t want to miss it.

THE SIMPSONS © 2025 by 20th Television.

Meanwhile, there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for The Simpsons. Earlier this year, the series was renewed for four additional seasons along with Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy, as well as American Dad!, which is returning to Fox after a decade away. The renewal will take The Simpsons through Season 40, so there will likely be many more milestones to look forward to.

More details about the upcoming special 800th episode of The Simpsons will likely be released in the coming weeks, but the series will be kicking off the new year in a big way, and fans won’t want to miss it. The 800th episode and Season 37 finale of The Simpsons premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, streaming the next day on Hulu, where all Season 37 episodes are available. The first 36 seasons are streaming on Disney+.