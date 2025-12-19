‘Family Guy’ Season 24 Premiere Date Set at Fox

It’s almost time to return to Quahog.

The classic animated sitcom Family Guy will return to the airwaves on February 15, just one day after Valentine’s Day.

It’s been on the air for 24 seasons now, and the premiere of this season will be its 450th episode—a huge milestone for the long-running FOX series.

In other news about long-running animated comedies, the Family Guy premiere will share the night with the season finale of The Simpsons. That Simpsons finale will be its 800th episode, another huge milestone, so expect Homer and the gang to have plenty of surprises up their sleeves.

After the Simpsons finale, subsequent weeks will see Family Guy paired with American Dad! as part of FOX’s “Animation Domination” programming block. Both shows were created by TV icon Seth MacFarlane.

Family Guy has given fans plenty to talk about recently. A late Season 23 episode saw Peter Griffin kill off his rival, the giant chicken Ernie, for good. It’s a rarity for the series to permanently kill a character, as it seems like they always end up coming back to life in some way, shape or form.

The series also just launched a holiday special, as is tradition for the show every year. This time, it’s a parody of Hallmark movies titled Disney’s Hulu’s Family Guy’s Hallmark Channel’s Lifetime’s Familiar Holiday Movie. It’s an alternate-reality special where Lois heads to the city of Townsville as a spy for “Big Pie” to steal accomplished baker Peter Griffin’s special pie recipe, but along the way, the two fall in love.

Season 24 of Family Guy will premiere on February 15 at 9:30 p.m. EST.