‘The Simpsons’ Recasts Character After 3 Decades

The Simpsons has found a new voice for an iconic character.

After three decades, Jimbo Jones will be voiced by someone completely new. Mo Collins has taken over for Pamela Hayden, who retired last year, according to Entertainment Weekly.

It was announced in November that Hayden would be stepping down after 35 years. She voiced a variety of characters for the long-running animated series. Aside from Jimbo Jones, she also provided the voices of Milhouse Van Houten, Rod and Todd Flanders, Malibu Stacey, and many others. Collins made her debut as sixth-grade bully Jimbo Jones on Sunday’s episode, “P.S. I Hate You.”

Fox/Hulu

While Collins is now voicing Jimbo Jones, a new voiceover actor for Milhouse will be announced later this season. Collins’ addition to The Simpsons comes on the heels of the show’s four-season renewal, taking The Simpsons to Season 40 for the 2028-29 season. As of now, it’s unknown if Collins will be voicing any other characters.

Collins has been in the industry for several decades now. The actress joined MadTV in 1998 and appeared in over 150 episodes throughout six seasons. She also recurred on NBC’s mockumentary Parks and Recreation as Pawnee newscaster Joan Callamezzo. Collins starred on Fear the Walking Dead as Wendell’s sister, Sarah Rabinowitz. Other credits include Arrested Development, Modern Family, Night Court, and Grey’s Anatomy, while voice credits include King of the Hill, Family Guy, Invader Zim, and American Dad!, among others.

“The time has come for me to hang up my microphone, but how do I say goodbye to The Simpsons?……not easily,” Hayden explained at the time of her retirement announcement. “It’s been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show and to give voice to Milhouse and Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey, Malibu Stacy, and many others.”

“Bart needed someone to talk to in the school cafeteria. We named him Milhouse because that was the most unfortunate name a kid could have,” creator Matt Groening said. “Pamela gave us tons of laughs with Milhouse, the hapless kid with the biggest nose in Springfield. She made Milhouse hilarious and real, and we will miss her.”

Throughout its run, The Simpsons has seen characters voiced by multiple voice actors before, so this isn’t anything new. Fans can hear Mo Collins voice Jimbo Jones in new episodes of The Simpsons, airing on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.