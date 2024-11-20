The Simpsons is losing the voice behind Milhouse and various other beloved characters. According to Deadline, longtime voice actor Pamela Hayden is retiring from the long-running Fox animated series after 35 years. Known for voicing characters such as Milhouse Van Houten, Jimbo Jones, and Rod and Todd Flanders, among others, Hayden’s final episode will air on Sunday, Nov. 24 for “Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes.”

Hayden, 70, was an original voice actor on The Simpsons, going back to 1989 when the series first premiered. While she will no longer be on the show, The Simpsons is starting to cast for her characters. It’s unknown whoever takes over for her will voice all of her characters or if they will go to a few different people. Whatever the case may be, no one will be able to replace Hayden as Bart’s best friend, Milhouse.

“The time has come for me to hang up my microphone, but how do I say goodbye to The Simpsons?……not easily,” Hayden explained. “It’s been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show and to give voice to Milhouse and Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey, Malibu Stacy, and many others.”

“Bart needed someone to talk to in the school cafeteria. We named him Milhouse because that was the most unfortunate name a kid could have,” creator Matt Groening said. “Pamela gave us tons of laughs with Milhouse, the hapless kid with the biggest nose in Springfield. She made Milhouse hilarious and real, and we will miss her.”

The Simpsons is currently in its 36th season on Fox with no end in sight. The series has seen many voice actors come and go throughout the years, but it just never gets easier. It should be interesting to see who will take over for her, especially since Milhouse, Jimbo Jones, and plenty of her other characters are so big and loved. In any case, Sunday’s episode should be as entertaining as ever, knowing that it’s Hayden’s final one. And thanks to streaming, the first 35 seasons are streaming on Disney+, so fans can always go back and watch their favorite Milhouse episodes. Season 36 won’t be coming to Disney+ until at least sometime next year after the season finishes airing on Fox.