‘The Rookie’ Traveling to European Country for Season 8 Premiere

The Rookie is leaving Los Angeles for Season 8.

The ABC procedural is confirmed to have filmed in Prague for the upcoming season, set to premiere in early 2026.

Via PEOPLE, creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley discussed at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday how the idea of the abroad adventure came about. “When I first said, ‘Hey, I want to go to Prague for Season 8,’ I got some looks, because that’s not a normal network television thing to do,” he said, referring to the budget restrictions. “But I’m like we can absorb it, because we’ve gotten really good at making the show.”

“I’ve said this, it felt like we were making Casino Royale,” star Nathan Fillion added in regards to filming in the capital city of Czech Republic. “[It’s been] a double-edged sword, our show is becoming very popular in Los Angeles. It is an added extra challenge that people driving by in a car will scream, ‘We love The Rookie,’ and [then we have] cut, go back to the beginning. I’ll take it, though.”

While not much has been revealed about the Prague episodes, it should be exciting to see some of the Mid-Wilshire cops outside of the City of Angels. What will take them to Prague is unknown. They could be tracking down a criminal or perhaps another vacation gone wrong, but it will be interesting to see how it all goes down. Fans will be waiting quite a while for Season 8, as The Rookie has been held for midseason once again, so it won’t be here until at least January 2026, but the wait will surely be worth it.

In other Season 8 news, it was announced in April that Deric Augustine has been promoted to series regular after joining as new rookie Miles Penn at the beginning of Season 7. Filming began earlier this month on the new season, and there is no telling what else will be in store.

More information on Season 8 of The Rookie should be released in the coming months, but a premiere date more than likely won’t come until later this fall. If anything, fans will be able to look forward to the Prague episodes and see how the team does when The Rookie returns in 2026. In the meantime, the first seven seasons are streaming on Hulu.