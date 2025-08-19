‘The Rookie’ Star Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse at Season 8

The Rookie may not be returning until midseason, but one star is hyping fans up for Season 8.

Eric Winter shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the upcoming season of the ABC procedural.

The actor has been sharing loads of photos from the set of The Rookie on Instagram, including a carousel of images and videos featuring his co-stars, his birthday cake, and much more. Of course, Winter is dressed in full Tim Bradford gear, but he is certainly less serious when the cameras aren’t rolling compared to Tim’s no-nonsense personality.

Although not too much has been revealed about Season 8 of The Rookie, it has been confirmed that the season will kick off in Prague. Details surrounding the specific storyline have not been revealed, but it should be fun to see some of the Mid-Wilshire gang going abroad and for what. Since the show won’t be returning until January at the earliest, it’s likely more storyline details won’t be announced until later in the fall or winter, along with a premiere date but the wait will be worth it, especially if Winter and the rest of the cast continue to post BTS content.

Meanwhile, Season 8 of The Rookie may not be all that fans will be able to look forward to. ABC is eyeing another spinoff of the procedural. In July, it was revealed that the series, The Rookie North, is getting closer to a pilot order, with casting in progress. It was announced in December that the network was in early development on a new spinoff. Creator Alexi Hawley told PopCulture.com that he was “writing a script,” but it was still in very early development. The show would mark the second spinoff of The Rookie, following The Rookie: Feds, which starred Niecy Nash-Betts and was canceled after one season.

As for The Rookie Season 8, there will be much more to look forward to. Season 7 ended with the villainous Monica Stevens being granted immunity, setting the stage for what will surely be an interesting storyline. There’s also Tim confessing his feelings for Lucy, not realizing she was already asleep, but it gave fans more hope that Chenford will finally reconcile come Season 8. The wait for the new season will be worth it, but for now, the first seven seasons of The Rookie are streaming on Hulu.