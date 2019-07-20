‘The Rookie’ Season 2 Adds ‘Final Destination’ Star Ali Larter

Ali Larter has officially been cast in Season 2 of The Rookie. The actress known for movies like Final Destination and shows like Heroes will now add a cop dramedy to her resume, according to a new report by TV Line.

Larter will reportedly play an emergency room doctor on The Rookie, which stars Nathan Fillion as Officer John Nolan. In the series, Larter’s character will have a bit o a history with Nolan from the days before his belated career change, though the exact nature of their past is unclear.

This is a lot to look forward to in the sophomore season of a police procedural, though admittedly The Rookie has not been straightforward from the start. It begins with Officer Nolan joining the Los Angeles Police Department at the age of 45. He is far older than most of his fellow rookies, but after his divorce and a harrowing incident at a bank robbery, he decides to take a leap of faith.

Fillion is not the only familiar name on the cast list either, even before Larter and Perrineau joined. Sergeant Wade Grey is played by movie actor Richard T. Jones, while Officer Lucy Chen is played by former iZombie star Melissa O’Neil. Guest stars have included Joel McHale, Mario Lopez, will.i.am and Felicia Day, among others.

Larter is not even the only big star joining the main cast of The Rookie in this upcoming season either. At San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, it was announced that Harold Perrineau — who played Michael on Lost — will be Officer Nolan’s new mentor. As he rises through the ranks, Nolan will reportedly get coaching from a detective, played by Perrineau in spite of their similarity in age.

Larter is a big get for the series, as she is recognizable from a wide spectrum of beloved shows and movies. She is known for drama-heavy parts in horror, sci-fi and fantasy, including her role as Claire Redfield in the Resident Evil franchise from 2007 to 2016. Of course, her best-known work remains Final Destination in 2000, when she played Clear Rivers. She reprised that role in the sequel three years later, as well. She also played the super strong split personality Nikki Sanders on Heroes and Crystal McGuire on Legends.

Meanwhile, in more grounded material, Larter is equally well-known as the jealous fiance Brooke Taylor-Windham from Legally Blonde, and she appeared in Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back in 2001, which will soon get a sequel. In more recent years, she had a role on Splitting Up Together, as well as Pitch.



The Rookie Season 2 premieres on Sept. 29 in a new time slot at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.