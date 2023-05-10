'The Righteous Gemstones' Gets Season 3 Teaser, Premiere Date at HBO Max

The Righteous Gemstones is coming back for Season 3 at HBO Max, and we now have teaser and premiere date for the new episodes. Max has announced that the Danny McBride-led ensemble series will be back on June 18. The premiere date reveal was accompanied by a new teaser trailer, which notes the return of all the main cast — including Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman — as well as new faces, such as Stephen Dorff and Steve Zahn. Check out the new clip below.

Debuting back in 2019, The Righteous Gemstones quickly became a hit among HBO viewers. The show was created by McBride, who also serves as a writer and executive producer. It follows The Gemstones, a family of televangelists and megachurch pastors, led by patriarch Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) and his three children, Jesse (McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam DeVine). The family is beloved by many, and yet much maligned by others, but it's clear their antics away from church — and sometimes AT church —don't do much to help their reputations.

Additional cast members of the series include Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo, and Gregalan Williams. Other big stars have turned up on the show in recurring roles, such as Dermot Mulroney, Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, Eric André, and country music star Jennifer Nettles. Notably, PopCulture.com previously spoke with Nettles about her role as late Gemstone matriarch Aimee-Leigh. "I had the pleasure a couple of months ago, going and shooting the couple of episodes that I'm in for this next season," she said of Season 2, at the time. "But more of the same absolute maddening, madness, crazy, raunchy, irreverent, hilarity will ensue, I will say, in this season for sure."

In a previous interview with Newsweek, McBride opened up about the future of The Righteous Gemstones, beyond Season 2, telling the outlet, "I love working with these people and I like writing this show, so as long as we can carry that on, I'm up for it." He later spoke about his approach to each TV season he writes, saying, "Any season of a show I've made, I always approach it as if it's the last one because you never know what's gonna happen. I don't want the audience to feel like they're left in the lurch if the show doesn't come back."

He continued, "I want there to be a sense of completion every season so that if the Gemstones doesn't come back again, you can still go back and watch it. It doesn't feel like you're watching something that wasn't completed. So I'll continue to approach every season that way."