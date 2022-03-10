‘The Real’ Reportedly Coming to an End After 8 Seasons

On the heels of FOX cancelling Nick Cannon’s daytime talk show, the future of The Real is uncertain. Cannon’s show aired for just six months. On Thursday, Mar. 10, executives of the production company responsible for the show announced its cancellation, noting that low ratings since the season’s start was the reason. “It’s never easy to cancel a production with clear potential but, after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon,” Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, said in a statement, per Deadline. “We plan to offer viewers original episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season. Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures.” It looks like The Real is next in line.

The Jasmine Brand reports FOX has decided to axe the SallyAnn Salsano-produced program due to a plummet in ratings over the past season. Sources say the crew has yet to be notified. The show has undergone several changes in hosts since its debut during a summer trial run in 2013. Tamar Braxton, Adrienne Bailon, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai, and Lonni Love made up the original round table. Braxton was fired ahead of the third season due to reported conflict with network executives and not faring well with the show’s targeted demographic.

Amanda Seales joined in Season 6 for six months, with Mowry-Housley exiting at the end of the season. Seales’ exit was also controversial, with her alleging censorship from producers. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais joined as a co-host last season. There have been rumblings that Bailon and Mai were next in line to leave the show.

The cancellations of Cannon’s show and The Real come after comedian Sherri Shepherd was announced as the replacement for Wendy Williams. Williams has been missing in action from her famous purple chair where she typically spews hot topics from since the end of last season. Health reasons have reportedly kept her away.

Shepherd was one of several guest co-hosts to fill in for Williams. Her new show, Sherri, is set to premiere this Fall. American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson will also have a show on the network. Hudson’s show may take Cannon’s spot.