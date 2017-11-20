‘The Ranch’ Returns for New Season on Netflix This December

Among the many shows coming to Netflix in December like Peaky Blinders, The Crown and Fuller House, another Netflix original is making its return for a new season: The Ranch.

Part 4 of the beloved Colorado-set sitcom will premiere on Dec. 15. The show recently celebrated the fact that it’s the third-most binge-raced series in the U.S. in a Part 4 promo clip featuring the show’s stars, Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson.

Although the show has been well-received thus far, many are wondering why Netflix has continued its production, despite the “violent” sexual assault claims surrounding Masterson. Masterson, known also for his role on That ’70s Show, has been accused of sexually assaulting four women. One of the allegations, filed with police in 2004, came to light earlier this year, but has now resurfaced in light of recent events.

Despite months of investigation and “compelling” evidence by the Los Angeles authorities, no charges have been formally filed.

Meanwhile, Netflix, who severed professional ties with House of Cards star Kevin Spacey and comedian Louis C.K. after they were accused of sexual misconduct in recent weeks, announced last month that new episodes of Masterson’s comedy will air in December.

One of Masterson’s accusers, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, spoke out to The Daily Beast, saying that she “can no longer be silent.”

“I was sick when I read Netflix’s statement on continuing with The Ranch and continuing their working relationship with a man who has violently raped and abused so many women,” Bixler said. “Four months after the story broke and the LAPD confirmed a criminal investigation, Netflix ordered another season of The Ranch.”

Bixler, like Masterson, is a member of the Church of Scientology, and the alleged victim claims the Church warned her and other women to keep quiet about their accusations against the actor.

Bixler said she’s speaking up now to ensure Masterson’s alleged assaults are not forgotten.

“I’m going to be an amazing woman who will NOT shut my mouth when I find out my rapist raped countless other women,” Bixler continued. “I will NOT shut my mouth when Netflix tries to make us feel like we don’t matter. We DO matter.”