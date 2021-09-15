‘The Proud Family’ Revival Announces Stacked Cast of Guest Stars

The Proud Family reboot has a star-studded cast. In addition to its original stars — Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, and JoMarie Payton reprising their roles — there’s a host of A-Listers joining in guest appearance form and as recurring characters. The original animated series aired on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005 and followed a teenage Penny Proud (Pratt), her friends, and her crazy family members. The reboot, Louder and Prouder, is currently in production and will pick up where the original left off.

Deadline reports that some of the biggest names in music and Hollywood will make appearances. Set to start airing on Disney+ in 2022, Louder and Prouder will feature the voices of Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Brenda Song, Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria, Holly Robinson Peete, Al Roker, Bretman Rock, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Dominique Dawes, among others. Interestingly, Solange Knowles and Destiny’s Child, are responsible for The Proud Family theme song. Beyoncé, lead singer of Destiny’s Child, and Solange are Tina Knowles’ daughters.

There are some familiar faces who will lend their voices as recurring characters. Asante Blackk (This Is Us) will star as Penny’s boyfriend, Kareem and rapper Artist “A Boogie” Dubose will play Maya’s gamer brother, Francis “KG” Leibowitz-Jenkins; Raquel Lee Bolleau.

In a February 2021 interview with TV Insider, Pratt shared her excitement about bringing the show to life for a new generation of fans: “I got to do that character from the age of 14 to 17, so it’s a part of my childhood and for years, people have always been like, “You guys need to bring that back. There weren’t enough episodes. It was so amazing.” I always tell people, “Don’t harass me. I can’t make this happen.” But it’s coming back now, it’s going to be on Disney+, we have a bunch of new episodes, and it’s basically the old Proud Family rebooted, an upgraded version. What I love about that show is we talked about so many things a lot of shows weren’t talking about in 2001, and so now, of course, we gotta bring it extra hard. There are a lot of people who are going to be looking at the episodes and saying, “Wow, I can’t believe they went there, but I’m glad they did.” There’s certain discussions we need to have that sometimes it can start with something as simple as a cartoon.”