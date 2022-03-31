‘Rugrats’ Star EG Daily Details ‘Dreamy’ Experience of Reprising Role of Tommy Pickles (Exclusive)

EG Daily is the voice of Tommy Pickles once again as Rugrats has been rebooted. The series is streaming on Paramount+, and the final set of episodes from the first season is set to be released on April 15. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Daily who shared her thoughts about reprising her iconic role.

“It was sort of dreamy, to be honest,” Daily exclusively told PopCulture. “At first, when they were sort of just like talk like, ‘Oh, they’re talking about a reboot.’ And this was years ago, and we’re like, ‘Wow, it would be amazing to come back years later and bring back a show that everybody loves so much and to get to do the voice for a character that to do so much.’ But you never know. Right?

“But what a beautiful, amazing idea that Nickelodeon and Paramount+ got together and decided, ‘Yeah, let’s do this.’ We started recording just before COVID, and we were also excited that they were actually making this happen. It was kind of like, ‘Really? We get to go back and do…’ To me, it’s one of my favorite things that I’ve ever gotten to do because it’s just such a brilliant show, for one. The writing is so brilliant, and the characters are so cute, and the subject matter and the fact that it’s everybody’s family. It’s the family we all grow up with, right?”

The original Rugrats aired from 1991 to 2004 and was the second original cartoon from Nickelodeon. The series, along with two other Nicktoons — Doug and The Ren & Stimpy Show — helped launched the network to new heights. But it was Rugrats that became a major hit, airing 172 episodes, winning four Emmy Awards and producing three feature films. And with the reboot now airing, a new generation of fans have the opportunity to love Tommy and the rest of the Rugrats characters.

“I think we’re all just so grateful to be working on such a great quality show with such great writers and directors that we were just thinking like one show at a time, right?” Daily said. “It was just one show at a time, and then all of a sudden they were like, ‘Oh, we won an Emmy, and oh, they want to do a feature film now, and oh, we get to go win a star on the walk of fame on the Hollywood Boulevard.’ It was like everything to was sort of unfolded on such a beautiful gradient that none of us were like, ‘Oh my God, this was like a whirlwind of excitement.’ were just happy in the most beautiful, calm way because nothing was overwhelming, and we grew into it just like Rugrats was growing into its success, and families were growing familiar with the family, and everybody was growing to love the family. It was in this way that’s actually better than like a whirlwind.”