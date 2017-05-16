Watch The First Trailer For Seth MacFarlane’s Star Trek Spoof Series, ‘The Orville’

With the announcement of new fall TV shows, comes the first look at many of these projects. Luckily for fans, Fox has released trailers for all of their upcoming series’.

The funniest, and most memorable, of these trailers, belongs to Seth MacFarlane’s upcoming Star Trek spoof, The Orville.

The Family Guy creator’s newest series is a departure from his typical adventures on Fox, as it’s a live-action series.

The Orville revolves around a less-than-capable space captain, played by MacFarlane, as he is finally given an assignment. He will captain The Orville, with a rag-tag group of pilots under his wing. When those in higher places don’t think he’s capable of doing the job himself, they assign him some help.

Unfortunately, that help is in the form of a co-captain, played by Adrianne Palicki. Her character is a much stronger leader than MacFarlane’s but she also happens to be his ex-wife. The two bicker and moan at one another, and the banter makes for a hilarious pairing.

There’s no indication as to when The Orville will premiere this fall, but the hour-long comedy will air on Thursday nights.

You can watch the full trailer for The Orville above, and you can check out a full gallery of promo stills in the gallery below.

