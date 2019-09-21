‘The Office’ Reboot Is a ‘Hope and Goal’ With NBCU’s Streaming Platform Peacock

Fans hoping for a reboot series of The Office may want to see their eyes on NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock. The beloved NBC comedy series has long been the source of speculation with fans hoping for new episodes, new seasons or even a reunion special in the future. A new report claims the wait for new The Office in some form may be coming to an end soon.

Peacock is set to debut in 2020 and will include three reboots upon its release, including Battle Star Galactica, Saved By the Bell and Punky Brewster.

“It is my hope and goal that we do an Office reboot,” NBCU’s Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises, told Deadline.

NBCU acquired streaming rights to The Office for $500 million, with all episodes of the series expected to leave Netflix and move to Peacock in 2021.

“The Office comes back to us in January 2021. It is my hope that we can figure what that great reboot would be,” Hammer said. “We are having conversations.”

She added a possible reboot of the hit series, which found new life with young viewers on Netflix, would fit with the new streaming platform’s original content strategy.

“We want there to be some connective tissue to what we also have in the library,” Hammer said. “All of our choices, especially in the beginning, we are doing them strategically so they connect back to our legacy.”

The executive also revealed that any NBCU-owned show whose reruns will live on Peacock will be a candidate for a reboot in the future.

“We will be looking at all of them down the road and see what makes the most sense,” Hammer said. “When we see what the usage is on the service, if something is popping, and it’s ours, you better believe that we are going to be looking at it as a new original.”

The Office is reportedly the number one series on SVOD. It was streamed over 52 billion times and was viewed nearly twice as much as the next most-viewed series.

“The Office has become a staple of pop-culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before,” Hammer said in a statement back in June. “We can’t wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.”

The series is currently available to stream in its entirety on Netflix.