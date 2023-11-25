New Book Shares the Behind-the-Scenes Tea on 'The O.C.' — How to Buy It

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The iconic Fox teen drama The O.C. has been back in the headlines this month. It's currently the 20th anniversary of some of the series' best episodes from Season 1, but most of the headlines have on moments like the series' most infamous death and the auditions that didn't play out. All of these stories stem from the upcoming release of Mariner Books' Welcome to The O.C.: The Oral History.

This book, out Nov. 28, compiles conversations author Alan Sepinwall had with major players involved in the show's creation. That list of interviewees includes key creative forces, as well as the actors who became TV megastars overnight once The O.C. premiered.

How to order Welcome to the O.C.: The Oral History by Alan Sepinwall

(Photo: Mariner Books / Amazon)

With all the pre-release excerpts of the book already stirring up fans, you might be wondering how you can get your hands on a copy. The good news is, Amazon is offering Welcome to the O.C.: The Oral History right now so the book can be in your hands on release day or right after. Or you can pre-order the Kindle version of Welcome to the O.C. and read it as soon as it is released.

The book recounts the creation, production and cancellation of The O.C., with interviews with creator Josh Schwartz and executive producer Stephanie Savage, as well as numerous stars, such as Ben McKenzie, Mischa Barton, Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson. The oral history doesn't just run through the events of the show, it spills all the behind-the-scenes details throughout the show's four seasons — including controversial creative decisions that fans have been divided over for 20 years.

Mariner Books, the book's publisher, writes, "Welcome to the O.C. will offer the definitive inside look at the beloved show-a nostalgic delight for audiences who watched when it aired, and a rich companion to viewers currently discovering the show while it streams on HBO Max and Hulu."

Welcome to the O.C.: The Oral History is available on Kindle, Audible, as an audio CD, and in hardcover.

Order the book now