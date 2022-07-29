'The Neighborhood' Star Tichina Arnold Finalizes Divorce After Sex Tape Leak

Tichina Arnold recently finalized her divorce from basketball coach DaRico Hines, TMZ reported. The Martin actress's divorce was finalized on July 15 after she requested the annulment last summer. In 2016, the couple filed for legal separation after getting married in 2012.

Arnold announced the divorce after she claimed there was a sex tape of Hines with another woman. While Hines' representative refused to comment directly on the allegations, he did tell TMZ the couple was dealing with a "private and deeply personal matter" at the time.

According to the outlet, in Arnold's filing, although she noted irreconcilable differences, she listed the date of separation as January 12, 2016, about three-and-a-half years after they married. Despite the divorce and separation appearing complicated, Arnold and Hines have opted out of paying spousal support and didn't bother splitting their assets.

As PEOPLE reported, the Everybody Hates Chris star notified "very close people" about their breakup by texting them a sex tape of Hines cheating on her with another woman."I did not expect it to go public the way it did," Arnold told the magazine in July 2016, adding that "no one from my side leaked it" following the video's release.

Her feeling of betrayal over his infidelity was compounded by the fact that it wasn't the first time he had cheated on her."I had that feeling of, you know, beyond him being my husband, this is supposed to be my friend, my confidant. Somebody who I can trust. And when you can't trust the person that you sleep with every night, there's a problem," she said.

"I could no longer trust him. I could no longer lay with him. And it doesn't make him a horrible person. We all make mistakes, but not with me and not on my time and not in my life."

"It's beyond the fact that the infidelity, it happens. We make mistakes," Arnold said. "And we fixed a few mistakes of his prior infidelities."

"But when it becomes a pattern, then it's no longer my problem," she added. "There's a point where you eventually have to jump ship and save yourself, so I just merely saved myself and represented a lot of women that don't know how to save themselves."

In 2017, she told PEOPLE that she was not confident about getting back into dating: "I doubt if I'll ever get married again. I'm older now, I have no ideals. I'm blessed to have done it all." Before her marriage to Hines, Arnold wed heavyweight boxing star, Lamon Brewster. She and music producer Carvin Haggins share a daughter, Alijah Kai, 18.