'The Neighborhood' Casts Dave's Dad

Dave's dad is coming to town on The Neighborhood, and he's going to be played by Kevin Pollak! Exclusively reported by TVLine, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star will play the estranged father of Max Greenfield's Dave. He will make his debut in Season 5's penultimate episode, airing on Monday, May 15 and again in the finale, airing on May 22.

Kevin Pollak's Lamar disappeared when Dave was just 11, but his reasonings for abandoning the family are not what Dave thought. While he is happy to be reunited with his father, he still isn't certain he can trust him, which is understandable. The Season 5 finale, which is also guest starring D.L. Hughley, is titled "Welcome to Opening Night," and will continue to see Dave struggling with his father's return.

It's unknown just what will bring Lamar back into his son's life or how long it will last, but since it sounds like he had a good reason to leave his 11-year-old son way back then, knowing what that reason will be will be something to look forward to. Though hopefully, it will push Dave closer to his father rather than away from him.

Pollak's role on The Neighborhood comes in the midst of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel airing its fifth and final season. With The Neighborhood renewed for a sixth season, it's possible that we'll continue to see Pollak in future episodes, depending on how Lamar's relationship with Dave is. We won't know how things go down until the finale, and it's hard to tell if and how they will resolve things. Since he will be in the final two episodes of the season, those storylines will definitely be something to look out for.

The next new episode of The Neighborhood won't be until Monday, May 1, but when it returns, there will be four consecutive episodes to wrap up the season. Despite the series being a comedy, it's going to be intriguing to see how they do with the emotions when Lamar comes into the picture and how that will impact Dave moving forward. If anything, fans can also look forward to the other storylines in the finale, including Calvin pushing Marty to get a celebrity endorsement for their new business while Tina and Gemma prepare for the opening of the school play.