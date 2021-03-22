'Bull' and 'All Rise' Not on Tonight, Here's Why

✖

There's going to be a bit of a change in schedule for tonight's primetime lineup on CBS. While Bull and All Rise typically air on the channel on Monday nights, they will not be airing tonight on March 22. Instead, the network will be airing March Madness coverage.

All Rise traditionally airs on Monday nights on CBS in the 9 p.m. ET timeslot while Bull airs on the network at 10 p.m. ET. However, on Monday night, March 22, the two shows will not be airing due to March Madness. According to the official schedule from the NCAA, CBS will air the game between the University of Michigan and Louisiana State University. The game will start at 7:10 p.m. ET. But, due to ongoing coverage of the game and those that will also be taking place within the tournament, Bull and All Rise will not be able to air new episodes tonight.

While the annual March Madness tournament was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been able to take place this year with additional precautions in place. Although, the New York Times reported that the NCAA will not be implementing the same precautions that the NBA used last year when they placed the respective teams into one "bubble." Instead, the publication reported that nearly 2,300 individuals in the parties of the 68 teams will be traveling to Indiana for the men's tournament. In addition to those within the teams' respective parties, there will be referees, NCAA staff members, security guards, cleaning crews, and journalists that will gather for the event.

Even though there won't be a specific "bubble" for those taking part in the tournament, the NYT did report that those who are considered to be the most active participants (i.e. the players and the coaches) will be required to stay in what is described as a "controlled environment." Most of the games that will take place will be played in Indianapolis and other nearby locations. The respective women's tournament will take place at three sites in San Antonio, Texas. Prior to this year's tournament, Dan Gavitt, the senior vice president of basketball for the NCAA, said that this event would be "complicated and difficult" to set up, adding, "There's no question about that." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.