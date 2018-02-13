‘The Mist’ Star Alyssa Sutherland On Eve’s Dark Turn

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead! Read at your own risk.

Eve Copeland did not come to mess around!

The latest episode of The Mist was the show’s wildest ride yet. Not only did audiences get their first look at the creatures lurking in the fog, but Eve took a dangerous turn at the episode’s end.

After being trapped in the mall with Jay, the guy who allegedly assaulted Alex, Eve decided she wasn’t going to let anything else bad happen to her daughter. When Jay tried to prove his innocence, Eve surprised everyone by holding the young man at gunpoint.

We’ve seen Eve be tough on people before, but this is a whole new level of intimidation. According to Alyssa Sutherland, who stars as the Copeland matriarch, there’s nothing she wouldn’t do to keep Alex out of harm’s way.

“She just has to act and she has to protect her daughter and she will do that at all costs,” Sutherland said in an interview with PopCulture.com “I like that the love for her daughter makes her kind of courageous, in a respect. She’s sort of that typical protective mother. I like that.”

Sutherland also revealed that protecting Alex from Jay isn’t the only thing on Eve’s mind. No matter how dangerous that situation can be, she’s not going to forget about the terror beyond the mall doors.

“This has become about straight up survival. This isn’t like protecting your daughter from people saying mean things. She needs to keep her daughter alive. That’s like a whole different kettle of fish, and we sort of see her be really pretty strategic about things and smart.”

The next episode of The Mist, titled ‘Pequod’, will air on Spike on July 13.

