‘The Masked Singer’ Undergoes Major Production Change Ahead of Season 2

The Masked Singer has undergone a major production change ahead of its second season.

According to Deadline, the show will now be fully produced in house by Fox Corp., as opposed to outside producing partners being involved.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news was confirmed by Fox entertainment chief Charlie Collier, who explained that the move will help make the show be less expensive than the first.

“The advantage of being a broadcast network is that we are home to programming for mass audiences,” he stated during an investor presentation, then adding, “Technically, Masked Singer could have ended up on any platform but you have to note that it didn’t.”

The winner of the first season of The Masked Singer was R&B star T-Pain. Reflecting on his time and win, the crooner tweeted out a message thanking fans for all their support.

“What an insane ride…truly one of the most humbling and amazing things I’ve ever done. Thanx to everybody…Ya’ll don’t know how much this means, I’m doing a lot of this right now, overwhelmed & soaking it all in right now!!! Love to everybody who watched,” he said in a post-show statement.

Following the Season 1 finale, Masked Singer executive producer Craig Plestis spoke with THR about the experience of bringing the series to life.

Specifically addressing what worked best, Plestis said, “When we went bizarre and went a little crazy, it worked, and we know that’s the secret ingredient that we’re going do for season two. So if you think this season was bizarre, just wait until you see season two. What worked is really going for it with the costumes — go crazy with it, don’t play it safe. Have fun making it and letting everyone be involved with the party.”

“Part of what’s going on right now is there are many shows out there that are great — a lot of people are just a little too serious about some of them. Our show is not a serious show at all. It’s a fun party that you can come to each week and invite into your house, and that’s what we need in America — just to disengage a little bit,” Plestis added.

“There’s so much crazy stuff going on, and this is a show you don’t have to worry about it. You can just worry about who’s underneath the Peacock mask, and who’s underneath the Monster mask,” the EP also said.

At this time, Season 2 of The Masked Singer does not have a premiere date.